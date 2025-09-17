South Africa

Internet kindness gives Pretoria matriculant the dance of his dreams

17 September 2025 - 07:20
Arthur Mathebula's story has turned into a celebration of community spirit.
Image: Supplied

What began as a simple tweet has blossomed into a touching story of kindness and generosity.

A Pretoria matriculant, 19-year-old Arthur Mathebula from Hoërskool Pretoria-Wes in Gauteng, has raised more than R18,000 after a heartfelt plea for help with his matric dance expenses captured the hearts of South Africans.

It all when a person shared Mathebula's fundraising link on X, writing: “I stumbled across a young boy’s BackaBuddy link for his matric dance. Can we help him reach his target guys?”

Mathebula, who had hoped to raise R2,500 to cover the basics of his outfit, ticket and related expenses, did not expect the overwhelming reaction the tweet would receive.

“I am humbly asking for any donations or assistance, no matter how small, to help me attend my matric dance. Your support will go towards covering the costs of my outfit, ticket and other expenses for the event.

“This year marks a very special moment in my life with my matric dance, which is like a prom and is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for every matric learner. Unfortunately, I cannot afford the costs involved and I don’t want to miss out on celebrating this important milestone with my classmates,” he shared on his campaign page.

South Africans responded with open hearts with more than 153 donors contributing and helping him exceed his goal by more than R15,000.

Mathebula said the outpouring of support means he won’t miss a milestone he has long dreamed about.

The generosity of strangers has left him overwhelmed with gratitude.

“This is more than a dance, it’s a memory I will cherish forever, and with your help I can be part of it. Thank you so much for your kindness and support, and for helping make my dream come true.” he said. 

Donors who gave anonymously shared words of encouragement.

One wrote: “Enjoy the dance. Try to save some money for future endeavours. Remember, the world is full of kind people.”

Another said: “Stay in school boyza. You have internet aunts and uncles rooting for you.”

