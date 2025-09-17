South Africa

SANDF members, foreigners held for smuggling and illegal operations

Shots fired as soldiers try to intercept a group of cigarette smugglers

17 September 2025 - 19:02
The SANDF said a case was registered at Musina police station on charges of corruption, possession of illicit cigarettes, unlawful discharge of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice. File photo.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA/Business Day

Five defence force members and two foreigners were arrested in Musina, Limpopo, on Tuesday after allegedly attempting to intercept smugglers in an unauthorised operation that led to the concealment of illicit cigarettes at a military base.

The SANDF said a case was formally registered at Musina police station on charges of corruption, possession of illicit cigarettes, unlawful discharge of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice.

SANDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Prince Tshabalala said around midnight on Tuesday, a group of soldiers allegedly conducted an unauthorised operation at Artonvilla, Musina, also known as Sediba sa Tlou base.

He said the members, allegedly acting in concert with two Zimbabweans, attempted to unlawfully intercept a group of smugglers transporting illicit cigarettes into South Africa. During the incident, shots were allegedly fired, illicit goods seized and some contraband was unlawfully concealed at the base.

“Following credible intelligence, a joint operation by the military police, military intelligence and police was launched later that morning. The team discovered six hidden boxes of illicit cigarettes inside the base, in addition to the 18 boxes that had already been handed over to Sars,” he said.

Tshabalala said the suspects initially attempted to obstruct the investigation and deny access to the premises. However, after engagement with senior SANDF officers, the search was successfully conducted.

The Chief of the SANDF, Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, has directed that internal disciplinary processes run concurrently with criminal proceedings and that the outcome of the processes will determine further administrative and command decisions.

“The SANDF reiterates its zero tolerance stance on corruption, smuggling and misconduct within its ranks. Any member found to be acting in contravention of the law will face the full consequences of both military and civilian justice systems,” Tshabalala said. 

The SANDF said it viewed these allegations in a serious light.

“Such conduct undermines the integrity of the defence force and the trust placed in its members by the republic. The SANDF will co-operate fully with SAPS, Sars and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is served,” Tshabalala said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Musina magistrate’s court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

