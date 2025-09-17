South Africa

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala denied bail in trial over attempted hit on actress

The owner of Cat VIP Protection Services stays behind bars after court rules he’s a danger to society and could tamper with state witnesses

17 September 2025 - 13:34 By Botho Molosankwe
Businessman Vusi Matlala appearing at the Alexandra magistrate court for his bail application.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has been denied bail after the court said he is a danger to society and might interfere with state witnesses should he be released.

According to magistrate Syta Prinsloo it would also not be in the interest of justice to release Matlala on bail as he had failed to show the existence of exceptional circumstances that justify his release.

“Having evaluated the evidence, the court finds the applicant has failed to demonstrate he does not pose a flight risk. He failed to dispel the risk of interference with state witnesses and the obstruction of justice.

“The nature and seriousness of the offences demonstrate a clear danger to the safety of the community. The state's case at this stage cannot be described as weak. In light of the findings, the court cannot be persuaded.

“The application for bail is accordingly refused,” Prinsloo said.

Matlala faces three counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering linked to his ex-girlfriend, actress and socialite Tebogo Thobejane. 

She was in a car with a friend when they were shot at while driving on the N1 in 2023. Thobejane sustained a wound to her foot and her friend sustained a serious spinal cord injury.

Matlala's case has been postponed to October 7.

