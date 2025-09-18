Historic artworks from the Joburg Art Gallery (Jag) will be relocated while the metro considers the possible restoration of the gallery for the benefit of future generations.
Three sites have been identified as suitable relocation facilities:
The city said the sites were evaluated against criteria such as structural integrity, space and capacity, lighting, environmental control, security, heritage compatibility, logistics costs and storage expenses.
“Engagements with professional art logistics service providers are at an advanced stage and site preparation is under way,” it said.
The moving of the artworks is expected to start in October.
“The city invites partners, stakeholders, and members of the public to continue engaging as we work together to reimagine Jag not only as a gallery but as a vibrant, inclusive cultural space for all. The partnership guidelines will be released in the coming weeks to ensure uniformity and consistency, as well as identify areas of collaboration to ensure that the interests of the council and art collection/artists remain protected at all material times.”
The gallery, which opened in 1915 in Joubert Park, was left in trust to the city with the obligation that it be maintained by the administration. However, the building has fallen into disrepair with a leaking roof causing damage to the structure over many years.
The city was threatened with legal action last year in a bid to spur it into taking action to commence repairs after it emerged that only 1% of the art collection was on display with the rest in storage rooms, half of which are also unsafe from water ingress. Temperature controls, fire suppression systems and other infrastructure is also lacking.
TimesLIVE
Artworks from dilapidated Joburg gallery to be relocated
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Historic artworks from the Joburg Art Gallery (Jag) will be relocated while the metro considers the possible restoration of the gallery for the benefit of future generations.
Three sites have been identified as suitable relocation facilities:
The city said the sites were evaluated against criteria such as structural integrity, space and capacity, lighting, environmental control, security, heritage compatibility, logistics costs and storage expenses.
“Engagements with professional art logistics service providers are at an advanced stage and site preparation is under way,” it said.
The moving of the artworks is expected to start in October.
“The city invites partners, stakeholders, and members of the public to continue engaging as we work together to reimagine Jag not only as a gallery but as a vibrant, inclusive cultural space for all. The partnership guidelines will be released in the coming weeks to ensure uniformity and consistency, as well as identify areas of collaboration to ensure that the interests of the council and art collection/artists remain protected at all material times.”
The gallery, which opened in 1915 in Joubert Park, was left in trust to the city with the obligation that it be maintained by the administration. However, the building has fallen into disrepair with a leaking roof causing damage to the structure over many years.
The city was threatened with legal action last year in a bid to spur it into taking action to commence repairs after it emerged that only 1% of the art collection was on display with the rest in storage rooms, half of which are also unsafe from water ingress. Temperature controls, fire suppression systems and other infrastructure is also lacking.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Water-starved Joburg West residents to get in-person update from Morero
SA art giants Willie Bester and Pitika Ntuli reunite for 'Junkyard Dogs'
The state of Joburg’s libraries: the good, the bad and the closed
The lawyer who quit emails and won the FNB Art Joburg Prize
IN PICS | Evocative art, perfectly presented
Transforming waste and wreckage into sites of resistance
Joburg’s creative hubs are rejuvenating the failing inner city
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos