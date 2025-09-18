South Africa

Artworks from dilapidated Joburg gallery to be relocated

18 September 2025 - 08:06 By TImesLIVE
The Johannesburg Art Gallery in the city centre in 2023. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Historic artworks from the Joburg Art Gallery (Jag) will be relocated while the metro considers the possible restoration of the gallery for the benefit of future generations.

Three sites have been identified as suitable relocation facilities:

The city said the sites were evaluated against criteria such as structural integrity, space and capacity, lighting, environmental control, security, heritage compatibility, logistics costs and storage expenses.

“Engagements with professional art logistics service providers are at an advanced stage and site preparation is under way,” it said.

The moving of the artworks is expected to start in October.

“The city invites partners, stakeholders, and members of the public to continue engaging as we work together to reimagine Jag not only as a gallery but as a vibrant, inclusive cultural space for all. The partnership guidelines will be released in the coming weeks to ensure uniformity and consistency, as well as identify areas of collaboration to ensure that the interests of the council and art collection/artists remain protected at all material times.”

The gallery, which opened in 1915 in Joubert Park, was left in trust to the city with the obligation that it be maintained by the administration. However, the building has fallen into disrepair with a leaking roof causing damage to the structure over many years.

The city was threatened with legal action last year in a bid to spur it into taking action to commence repairs after it emerged that only 1% of the art collection was on display with the rest in storage rooms, half of which are also unsafe from water ingress. Temperature controls, fire suppression systems and other infrastructure is also lacking.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Water-starved Joburg West residents to get in-person update from Morero

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero will visit Coronationville on Thursday afternoon to engage with residents on the ongoing water crisis in the west of ...
Politics
2 hours ago

SA art giants Willie Bester and Pitika Ntuli reunite for 'Junkyard Dogs'

Two of South Africa’s most respected and fearless artists, Willie Bester and Pitika Ntuli, have joined creative forces for Junkyard Dogs, an ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

The state of Joburg’s libraries: the good, the bad and the closed

The city's central library finally reopened last month, but many others are in a woeful state, depriving people of an essential resource
News
1 week ago

The lawyer who quit emails and won the FNB Art Joburg Prize

The truth in Thoeba's work distinguishes it
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | Evocative art, perfectly presented

Joburg’s culture crowd came out in their numbers to view a new exhibition tackling themes of loss and healing at Rosebank’s Everard Read Gallery.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Transforming waste and wreckage into sites of resistance

A new exhibition brings together visionary artists from across Africa and the Global South who reimagined waste from a postcolonial activist ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Joburg’s creative hubs are rejuvenating the failing inner city

Johannesburg is weathering a storm of crises.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
