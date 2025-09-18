The City of Tshwane says its energy and electricity business unit is working around the clock to restore power to an affected area in the Pretoria CBD after a major power outage on Thursday caused by theft and vandalism.
Bellom Princess Park feeders 1 and 2 in Pretoria were left in the dark, which affected other nearby business facilities, including Kgosi Mampuru Prison.
Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the unit traced the fault to Struben Street, near Cowie Street, and technicians had started with repairs which included terminating lines and replacing specialised joints.
“The city is working closely with the original equipment manufacturer since the components are not manufactured locally to speed up the imports and repairs”, Mashigo said.
Mashigo said the estimated time of restoration was not known but said technicians were on site fixing the fault.
“The city remains committed to ensuring safety and quality repair and we assure residents, businesses and institutions that every possible measure is being taken to restore supply”, Mashigo said.
TimesLIVE
Authorities rush to restore power after blackout hits Pretoria CBD
Image: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree
The City of Tshwane says its energy and electricity business unit is working around the clock to restore power to an affected area in the Pretoria CBD after a major power outage on Thursday caused by theft and vandalism.
Bellom Princess Park feeders 1 and 2 in Pretoria were left in the dark, which affected other nearby business facilities, including Kgosi Mampuru Prison.
Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the unit traced the fault to Struben Street, near Cowie Street, and technicians had started with repairs which included terminating lines and replacing specialised joints.
“The city is working closely with the original equipment manufacturer since the components are not manufactured locally to speed up the imports and repairs”, Mashigo said.
Mashigo said the estimated time of restoration was not known but said technicians were on site fixing the fault.
“The city remains committed to ensuring safety and quality repair and we assure residents, businesses and institutions that every possible measure is being taken to restore supply”, Mashigo said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Two found dead in burnt abandoned building
Parts of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni without water due to pipe burst, maintenance
500 smoke detectors installed in Tshwane informal settlement
Large parts of Soshanguve at risk of water outages due to high reservoir consumption
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos