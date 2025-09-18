South Africa

Authorities rush to restore power after blackout hits Pretoria CBD

18 September 2025 - 16:15 By Seipati Mothoa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tshwane's energy and electricity business unit is attending to a power supply outage caused by theft and vandalism and affecting the Pretoria CBD and nearby businesses. Stock photo.
Tshwane's energy and electricity business unit is attending to a power supply outage caused by theft and vandalism and affecting the Pretoria CBD and nearby businesses. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree

The City of Tshwane says its energy and electricity business unit is working around the clock to restore power to an affected area in the Pretoria CBD after a major power outage on Thursday caused by theft and vandalism. 

Bellom Princess Park feeders 1 and 2 in Pretoria were left in the dark, which affected other nearby business facilities, including Kgosi Mampuru Prison.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the unit traced the fault to Struben Street, near Cowie Street, and technicians had started with repairs which included terminating lines and replacing specialised joints. 

“The city is working closely with the original equipment manufacturer since the components are not manufactured locally to speed up the imports and repairs”, Mashigo said. 

Mashigo said the estimated time of restoration was not known but said technicians were on site fixing the fault. 

“The city remains committed to ensuring safety and quality repair and we assure residents, businesses and institutions that every possible measure is being taken to restore supply”, Mashigo said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two found dead in burnt abandoned building

Two people who were living in the basement of an abandoned building in Sunnyside, Tshwane, have died in a fire that engulfed the building in the ...
News
4 days ago

Parts of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni without water due to pipe burst, maintenance

Parts of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane are experiencing water supply interruptions due to a pipe burst and planned maintenance.
News
1 week ago

500 smoke detectors installed in Tshwane informal settlement

The City of Tshwane, in collaboration with the South African Red Cross Society, has installed 500 smoke detectors in an informal settlement east of ...
News
1 week ago

Large parts of Soshanguve at risk of water outages due to high reservoir consumption

The City of Tshwane has warned there is a risk that a large part of Soshanguve may have no water in the coming days as the Soshanguve L Reservoirs ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. E-hailing drivers given 180 days to comply with new rules South Africa
  2. Walking nightmare: Joburg ranked worst city for pedestrians South Africa
  3. SAHRC confirms hiring foreigner in senior management position South Africa
  4. Rape survivor Andy Kawa secures R26m in damages over poor police investigation South Africa
  5. Gauteng taxi boss gunned down on Soweto Highway South Africa

Latest Videos

Wild chimpanzees eat fermented fruit equivalent to 2 alcoholic drinks per day, ...
Ex-Arsenal star Thomas Partey denies rape and assault charges