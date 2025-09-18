South Africa

Bloemfontein man sentenced to life for mob justice murder of teen

18 September 2025 - 12:36 By Khodani Mpilo
A Bloemfontein man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a teen. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A Bloemfontein man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Thapelo Moreng, 19, last year.

Thembani Mbali, 31, was convicted and sentenced in the Bloemfontein regional court.

According to Free State police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli, the murder occurred on March 1 2024 at about 12pm in Freedom Square, Bloemfontein, when Moreng was accused of theft and subjected to a mob justice attack.

“He was struck on the head with a hammer and was transported to Pelonomi Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A case of murder was registered,” Kareli said.

“Sgt Matli of Kopanong SAPS detectives led the investigation which resulted in the arrest of three suspects, aged 29, 29 and 31.”

A second accused, Moshane Silvester, 29, was found guilty of assault. He was sentenced to a fine of R1,000 or three months in prison.

The third accused was acquitted.

