Several shooting incidents were reported just before noon on Wednesday in a “residential area with various rival gangs causing pandemonium in Manenberg Avenue, Manenberg,” according to police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk.
A 36-year-old man was arrested for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
“He was arrested when found to be in possession of a 9mm pistol and eight rounds. On further investigation it was discovered that the firearm belongs to a security company in Germiston, and was not reported as stolen. The suspect was also positively linked as a wanted person in a Cape Town Central SAPS attempted murder case,” said Van Wyk.
“He was detained at Manenberg SAPS and will appear in the Athlone magistrate's court once charged.”
In an unrelated incident, Philippi East police responded to a shooting incident in Disa Road near Marikana when they noticed four suspects walking not far from the location of the incident.
“The suspects were stopped and searched and found to be in possession of an AK-47 assault rifle with 12 rounds, a 9mm short pistol with the serial number removed and several rounds of ammunition,” said Van Wyk.
“Four suspects, aged 19, were arrested for possession of prohibited firearms and illegal possession of ammunition. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make their court appearance in the Athlone magistrate's court.”
Detectives hunt suspects after deadly 'gang shooting' in Mitchells Plain
Image: Google Street View
SAPS anti-gang unit detectives in Cape Town are investigating yet another shooting that left three men dead overnight in Mitchells Plain.
The latest incident, in Westridge, happened at 8.20pm, claiming the lives of victims aged 20, 23 and 32.
They were attacked by “yet-to-be identified gunmen who fired multiple shots at the deceased men and fled in a vehicle. The suspects are yet to be arrested,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
The incident was believed to be “gang conflict related,” added Potelwa.
The killings happened on the eve of a debate to be held in the provincial legislature on Thursday on the growing tide of violent crime in the Western Cape, its devastating consequences for communities and effect on the provision of health care and education.
Escalating gang violence, an ongoing taxi industry feud over routes and extortion are among the reasons for the uptick in deadly shootings in parts of the city.
