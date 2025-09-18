The Springbok regional court in the Northern Cape on Wednesday imposed another six years' imprisonment on a former police sergeant, Kelvin James Brown, 46, who is serving life in prison.
Ex-sergeant who helped gang, using cop van to transport drugs, back in court over bribe
Former police officer already serving life gets additional six years for corruption
Image: IPID/ X
The Springbok regional court in the Northern Cape on Wednesday imposed another six years' imprisonment on a former police sergeant, Kelvin James Brown, 46, who is serving life in prison.
Northern Cape Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tebogo Thebe said Brown pleaded guilty to five counts of corruption while he was still a police officer.
“The undeniable evidence against Brown included accepting gratification of R3,000 from an undercover police agent and linking the agent with drug dealers where illegal drugs transactions took place. He further provided police escort for safe transportation of illegal drugs using state vehicles,” said Thebe.
The court directed that his six-year conviction should run concurrently with the life imprisonment.
He was declared unfit to possess a firearm.
Acting provincial head of the Hawks Brig De Witt Botha welcomed the conviction, saying corruption in the police would “be pursued till the end”.
“Congratulations to both the investigation and prosecuting team for their hard work,” Botha said.
