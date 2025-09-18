Gauteng taxi boss gunned down on Soweto Highway

The National Taxi Association's Gauteng chairperson Thami Moyo was shot dead on the Soweto Highway on Thursday.
This was confirmed by the association's spokesperson Theo Malele. “We can confirm that there has been an assassination but the motive behind this is unknown. It's still under investigation,” he told TimesLIVE.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, speaking from the scene, said Moyo was driving a Toyota Hilux when he was intercepted at around 9.30am in the vicinity of Diepkloof by suspects driving two vehicles: a minibus taxi and a Toyota Hilux.
The 58-year-old was blocked in and fired on multiple times. He succumbed to his wounds and was certified dead at the scene.
While the motive is yet to be confirmed, he said, "We suspect it is related to the ongoing taxi violence."
There has been a spate of murders within the taxi industry in the province.
In April the Gauteng government said it had brokered a ceasefire between delegates of the National Taxi Alliance and SA National Taxi Council. At that time, the bloodshed had claimed 59 lives in the province since the beginning of the year.
Masondo said: "Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via MySAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone."
This is a developing story
Image: Arrive Alive
