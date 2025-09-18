South Africa

Hospital cleaner caught while allegedly hitchhiking with human placentas

Police acting on a tip-off arrested the woman en route to Nelspruit

18 September 2025 - 18:45
Rose Mnisi appeared in the Mashishing district court on a charge of illegal possession of human tissue.
Image: Supplied

A 39-year-old woman employed as a hospital cleaner has been arrested in Lydenburg after she was allegedly found in possession of human placentas.

Rose Mnisi was arrested on Wednesday in Extension 2, Mashishing, after police received a tip-off that she was attempting to sell human body tissue. 

She has since appeared in Mashishing district court charged with illegal possession of human tissues, and police cannot rule out the possibility of additional charges as the investigation continues.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi welcomed the arrest.

“This incident once again reflects deep moral decay in society. The police will continue to work with communities in addressing crime,” said Mkhwanazi.

Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said police members from the Lydenburg K9 Unit were conducting routine patrols in the area when they received a tip-off regarding the woman allegedly seeking potential buyers for human body tissue. 

It was further reported that the woman was hitchhiking to Nelspruit.

“The police officers followed up on the information and, based on the suspect’s description, were able to locate a woman carrying a plastic bag along Voortrekker Street in Mashishing (Lydenburg). The woman was caught with human tissues,” he said.

Mdhluli said the woman was charged accordingly, and the contents of the bag were confiscated for forensic analysis.

The woman is expected back in court on September 25 for a bail application.

TimesLIVE

