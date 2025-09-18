Lesotho man sentenced to nine years for stealing cables in Ekurhuleni

A 42-year-old man has been handed a nine-year prison sentence after being caught red-handed stealing copper cables belonging to the City of Ekurhuleni.

Khothatso Adora from Lesotho was arrested in March 2023 while digging up cables in Brakpan, the municipality said on Thursday.



Despite pleading not guilty to charges of tampering with and theft of essential infrastructure, he was convicted on both counts as well as a third charge of illegal immigration to which he admitted guilt.

According to the police, copper cable theft is one of the most damaging crimes to South Africa’s economy with thieves mainly targeting mines, Transnet, Telkom, Eskom and municipalities.



The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry estimates the economic damage of cable theft at between R5bn and R7bn a year.

The City of Ekurhuleni welcomed the sentencing, saying it would serve as a strong deterrent.

“This sentence, by its nature, sends a stern warning to other would-be cable thieves that the laws of the land will deal harshly with anyone who is found guilty of tampering with or stealing critical municipal infrastructure,” the municipality said.

“The scourge of this crime has led to numerous power outages, theft and damage to city infrastructure affecting everyone. Members of the public are urged to continue working with the city in fighting the vandalism of critical infrastructure. While various measures have been put in place, the city still believes that the community has a critical role to play,” the municipality said.

This is not the first time copper thieves have been met with tough sentences.



In 2021, the Cape Town high court sentenced five men on 50 counts of copper cable theft-related charges to a combined 1,250 years in prison. The stolen cables, belonging to Eskom and Telkom, were taken between 2016 and 2018 in the Namaqualand and Western Cape regions.



Some of the thieves received a minimum of 15 years behind bars.

