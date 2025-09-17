The agency expects gradual progress in narrowing budget deficits, with about half of sub-Saharan sovereigns projected to lift revenue by more than 1% of GDP in 2025-2026. High interest payments will continue to strain resources.
“Debt affordability will remain restricted for a quarter of sovereigns. As fiscal positions strengthen and growth remains robust, debt ratios will decline in nearly two-thirds of countries.”
Political, social and other constraints dampened the pace of improvements to credit fundamentals.
“In South Africa, 2026 local elections could test the coalition government’s stability,” it said.
South Africa is listed with Cameroon, the Republic of the Congo and Uganda as nations where succession risks remain a concern.
Moody’s noted large-scale infrastructure projects, from railways and hydropower plants to airports and refineries are providing fresh growth momentum in sub-Saharan Africa.
East Africa is advancing multibillion dollar rail schemes, while countries such as Angola and Ethiopia are pushing ahead with major energy investments.
“Refinery rehabilitation and new construction are under way in Nigeria, Angola, Uganda and South Africa, which will substantially expand the continent’s refining capacity.”
BusinessLIVE
Moody’s sees SA lagging behind rest of continent with less than 1.5% growth
2026 local elections could test the coalition government’s stability, says agency
Image: Reuters
Ratings agency Moody’s expects South Africa’s economy to grow by less than 1.5% a year over the next two years, well below the nearly 5% forecast for sub-Saharan Africa.
South Africa trails most of the continent, with only Botswana and Gabon also expected to expand by less than 3% over the period.
Moody’s set out its findings in a report on sub-Saharan African sovereigns, saying credit fundamentals are expected to remain stable over the next 12 to 18 months. The region covers 25 countries with a combined population of about 980-million.
“The external growth environment has become less favourable than in our previous outlook. For most of sub-Saharan Africa, the direct effect of US tariffs is likely to be minimal. We only expect changes in US tariffs to have some modest effect in South Africa,” said the agency, which rates the country Ba2 with a stable outlook.
“Indirect effects including softer demand from key trading markets such as China will hurt growth.”
Moody’s forecast median annual growth for the entire region would be about 4.7% over 2025-2026, up from 3.8% of the past decade, “underpinned by solid domestic demand despite uncertain global conditions”.
SA caught in debt trap by high borrowing costs — Moody’s
“About 40% of the region’s economies will grow at least 6% annually,” Moody’s said, highlighting Rwanda (B2 negative), Ethiopia (Caa3 stable) and Senegal (B3 negative) as among the strongest performers.
“Mineral commodity producers are contributing more to growth, while ongoing large-scale infrastructure projects will further support economic activity.”
Moody’s said the outlook could improve if governments strengthened tax collection, managed debt more effectively and regained affordable access to global markets. Conversely, it could weaken if fiscal discipline slipped, borrowing costs rose or social unrest undermined creditworthiness.
The agency expects gradual progress in narrowing budget deficits, with about half of sub-Saharan sovereigns projected to lift revenue by more than 1% of GDP in 2025-2026. High interest payments will continue to strain resources.
“Debt affordability will remain restricted for a quarter of sovereigns. As fiscal positions strengthen and growth remains robust, debt ratios will decline in nearly two-thirds of countries.”
Political, social and other constraints dampened the pace of improvements to credit fundamentals.
“In South Africa, 2026 local elections could test the coalition government’s stability,” it said.
South Africa is listed with Cameroon, the Republic of the Congo and Uganda as nations where succession risks remain a concern.
Moody’s noted large-scale infrastructure projects, from railways and hydropower plants to airports and refineries are providing fresh growth momentum in sub-Saharan Africa.
East Africa is advancing multibillion dollar rail schemes, while countries such as Angola and Ethiopia are pushing ahead with major energy investments.
“Refinery rehabilitation and new construction are under way in Nigeria, Angola, Uganda and South Africa, which will substantially expand the continent’s refining capacity.”
BusinessLIVE
READ MORE:
Angola trims key rate as inflation descends towards year-end target
Softening food and fuel prices ease CPI
South Africa's longer-term inflation expectations drop to record low
Politically sensitive inflation target must be handled with care: Masondo
South African markets soar despite weak economic data, slow reforms
Greylisting isn’t the only test of South Africa’s financial system
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos