The daughter of late former deputy president David Mabuza has sparked debate after demanding a R40,000 allowance from his R44m pension payout to cover her living expenses.
Tamara Silinda, 24, is a first-year student at the University of Cape Town. She filed court papers before the high court in Mpumalanga seeking maintenance payments from Alexforbes, which is handling her father's pension.
In court documents she listed her monthly expenses:
- R13,500 for rent;
- R8,000 for groceries;
- R7,750 for a car contract payment with insurance;
- R4,500 for petrol;
- R1,250 for gym membership;
- R500 for water and electricity; and
- R1,669 for a cellphone contract.
“The sudden demise of my father [in July] resulted in my loss of support and basic necessities including tuition, worsening my financial vulnerability,” she said.
POLL | Is a R40k monthly allowance for a student reasonable or excessive?
