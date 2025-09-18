Seven teachers from St John’s College in Mthatha have been placed on precautionary suspension pending an investigation into allegations that they had sexual relationships with and impregnated pupils at the school, the Eastern Cape education department said.
Pupils protested and shut down the college, demanding justice for their peers who have allegedly fallen prey to the teachers.
The department's spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said a formal investigation will start on Monday, with three female investigators conducting the sexual harassment investigation. Other issues will be dealt with by other investigators.
“Additionally, the police have also advised the victims of sexual harassment and abuse to open a case at the police station themselves and not the department. They also assisted to manage the pupils who tried to burn classes, hostels and the school generator,” he said.
The allegations made by pupils during the meeting with the department include sexual harassment and victimisation by teachers of pupils, leading to death threats.
Seven teachers from Mthatha school suspended over 'sexual misconduct'
Image: 123RF/DUSANKA VISNJICAN
Boksburg high school teacher fired over 'sexual assault' of pupils
Pupils have also alleged:
“The team of officials visited the school and met the school management team, representatives of the council of learners, Cosas and teacher unions.
“Upon finalising the preliminary investigation the allegations were confirmed in the meeting. To ensure safety of the affected learners the department has put the seven educators on precautionary suspension, pending investigation.”
Mtima added the department has activated psychosocial support for affected pupils to ensure they get debriefing and counselling by psychologists and social workers.
Education MEC Fundile Gade said such acts were a breach of trust to parents and the department would support the victims.
TimesLIVE
