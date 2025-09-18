South Africa

WATCH | South African teen dancer aims for world stage

18 September 2025 - 08:30 By Reuters
Solima Mathiso, a 14-year-old dancer from Zolani, Ashton, in the Western Cape, stunned his ballet teachers in New York while he was on a summer scholarship. His journey, though, has been anything but easy.

