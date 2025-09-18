Ahead of the hard lockdown in 2020, Mgiba said they had tried various competitions and funding and ultimately launched the product in the market with a subscription of more than 400 users spread across the Western Cape and some in Thulamahashi, Mpumalanga, where he hails from.
Young innovator earns Äänit Prize nod for innovative alarm system
Ntsako Mgiba designed Jonga to help vulnerable communities in emergencies
Image: Supplied
Almost 10 years ago, Ntsako Mgiba visited his aunt in Mpumalanga and woke up to find her house had been broken into and her valuables stolen. Police could not trace the thugs or the aunt's belongings.
This experience propelled the innovative Mgiba to create his own community-driven alarm system and today the 30-year-old is among the four finalists for the 2025 Äänit Prize for young African leaders because of his creation.
The prize honours Africans who are taking collective responsibility for reshaping the continent’s future and it is exclusively given to The Mandela Rhodes Foundation alumni whose initiatives are making a measurable difference to some of Africa’s most marginalised communities.
The other three finalists are Dr Kenechukwu Ikebuaku and Dr Sunday Ochai, both from Nigeria, and Fama Jallow from Gambia. They stand to win up to $100,000 (about R1.7m) in funding in the competition, which will be held in Cape Town on Friday.
Mgiba said the robbery showed him how vulnerable people in the township were to crime and unable to afford security to protect themselves from thugs.
“Making things worse was that my aunt's house was female-headed. The idea was born at the time I was doing my second year of my engineering degree at the University of Cape Town [UCT]. I had the skill set from my studies to develop solutions using technology to solve problems. So I thought, why not use what I was learning to try to come up with a solution to help communities become more connected during times of emergency and also to support whatever existing security infrastructure was there?”
Mgiba said he and a friend from UCT set out to develop the special alarm called Jonga.
The system features a compact, wireless, camera-equipped device with a three-month battery life, ideal for areas with unreliable electricity.
Mgiba said the idea was initially to help township and rural households fight crime. However, while doing research in Khayelitsha in Cape Town and other townships in the Western Cape, they later learnt that small businesses were affected the most by crime and extortion in the name of “protection fees”, which not only affected their operations but reduced the confidence of upcoming entrepreneurs.
