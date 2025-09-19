The high court in Johannesburg has sentenced Sibusiso Zitha to 15 years' imprisonment for the murder of Thembekile Letlape, a celebrity baker known as the “Pastry Princess”.
Her parents had called for a maximum jail term but judge Shanaaz Mia found there were mitigating circumstances.
Zitha was a dedicated parent of his two minor children who will not have access to him. He confessed and handed himself over to the police and did not try to evade the trial or conceal his conduct.
Mia ruled: “He has also spent more than a year in prison awaiting trial. In regard to all the factors, I'm satisfied the sentence of 15 years' imprisonment is appropriate.”
TimesLIVE
15-year prison term meted out to 'Pastry Princess' killer Sibusiso Zitha
Image: thepastryprincess_za via Instagram
