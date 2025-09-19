South Africa

Abandoned, bloodstained car sparks search for injured Cape Town traffic officer

19 September 2025 - 09:56 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A patrolling traffic officer noticed blood stains and a broken key in the ignition. Stock photo.
A patrolling traffic officer noticed blood stains and a broken key in the ignition. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/natthawut123rf

An abandoned vehicle with blood stains on the side of the road set in motion an aerial and ground search early on Friday that led to the discovery of an injured off-duty traffic officer in Cape Town.

City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said a traffic officer on patrol came across the vehicle on Baden Powell Drive just before 6.30am.

“The vehicle was empty but the officer noticed blood stains and the key had been broken off in the ignition. It emerged that the vehicle belongs to an off-duty traffic officer,” she said.

Police were notified, with the city's safety and security investigative unit.

An aerial search was carried out along the stretch of road with police K9 and search and rescue teams scouring the terrain on the ground.

An update posted by traffic services at 8.18am read: “The officer has been found. He is injured, but alive and has indicated he was assaulted and robbed. SAPS will investigate the circumstances around the incident.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Detectives hunt suspects after deadly 'gang shooting' in Mitchells Plain

SAPS anti-gang unit detectives in Cape Town are investigating yet another shooting that left three men dead overnight in Mitchells Plain.
News
1 day ago

Taxi commuters face 30-day route closure to quell violence in Cape Town

Commuters were forced to find alternative transport and six minibus taxis were impounded on Wednesday — the start of a 30-day closure of several ...
News
2 days ago

Dodging death on Cape Town’s ‘hell run’ highway

A spate of attacks - some deadly - has occurred along this infamous stretch in recent years, making travellers fearful
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rape survivor Andy Kawa secures R26m in damages over poor police investigation South Africa
  2. Gauteng taxi boss gunned down on Soweto Highway South Africa
  3. Mpumalanga hospital cleaner caught 'hitchhiking with human placentas' South Africa
  4. E-hailing drivers given 180 days to comply with new rules South Africa
  5. The tragic end of the 'Pastry Princess', who fell in love with a 'broken man' South Africa

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 3
Canal+ set to merge with MultiChoice, Black Business Council expresses support