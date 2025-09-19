Stanley Bakili, the mastermind behind the murder of Bloemfontein businessman Louis Siemens, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison by the Bloemfontein high court in the Free State on Thursday.
According to Free State police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli, Siemens, the director of Citymed private hospital, was shot dead in the parking basement of Preller Plein in Bayswater, Bloemfontein, on May 10 2018.
“A suspect, Bakili, was arrested near the scene of the crime shortly after the incident.” Kareli said. "Further investigation by Lt-Col Tieho Flyman of the provincial organised crime unit led to the arrest of eight suspects, including three police officers, one member of the SANDF and a former attorney.”
During the trial the identified hitman pleaded guilty and entered into a plea bargain with the state.
“He was sentenced to 23 years in prison and testified as a state witness against the other accused. One police officer died while in custody and six other accused were acquitted,” Kareli said.
Bakili was convicted on multiple charges and sentenced:
- murder: life imprisonment;
- extortion: 15 years imprisonment;
- money laundering: 20 years imprisonment;
- contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act: 15 years imprisonment;
- possession of an unlicensed firearm: five years imprisonment; and
- possession of unlicensed ammunition: five years imprisonment.
The court ruled the sentences will not run concurrently, meaning Bakili will serve the full term.
TimesLIVE
Bloemfontein murder mastermind Stanley Bakili sentenced to life plus 60 years
Image: 123RF
Stanley Bakili, the mastermind behind the murder of Bloemfontein businessman Louis Siemens, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison by the Bloemfontein high court in the Free State on Thursday.
According to Free State police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli, Siemens, the director of Citymed private hospital, was shot dead in the parking basement of Preller Plein in Bayswater, Bloemfontein, on May 10 2018.
“A suspect, Bakili, was arrested near the scene of the crime shortly after the incident.” Kareli said. "Further investigation by Lt-Col Tieho Flyman of the provincial organised crime unit led to the arrest of eight suspects, including three police officers, one member of the SANDF and a former attorney.”
During the trial the identified hitman pleaded guilty and entered into a plea bargain with the state.
“He was sentenced to 23 years in prison and testified as a state witness against the other accused. One police officer died while in custody and six other accused were acquitted,” Kareli said.
Bakili was convicted on multiple charges and sentenced:
The court ruled the sentences will not run concurrently, meaning Bakili will serve the full term.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
KZN taxi hitmen get life for deadly post office heist
Hitman convicted of Richmond municipal manager's death to be sentenced next month
Alleged hitman linked to Prasa regional manager's death appears in court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos