South Africa

Bronkhorstspruit deputy principal accused of raping 8-year-old girl gets R5,000 bail

19 September 2025 - 20:33 By TimesLIVE
The deputy principal, 53, is facing three counts of rape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

The Bronkhorstspruit magistrate's court on Friday granted bail of R5,000 with strict conditions to a 53-year-old primary school deputy principal accused of raping an eight-year-old girl.

“He must report at Bronkhorstspruit police station twice weekly, refrain from contacting the complainant or her family, inform the investigating officer of any address change and attend all court appearances,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

The man is facing three counts of rape.

It is alleged that between June 2024 and August 2025, the accused raped the child on three occasions during school hours on school premises.

“The abuse came to light when the mother noticed the child walking strangely and, upon inquiry, the child disclosed the incidents.”

The mother reported the matter to the police, leading to the accused’s arrest on September 1.

Prosecutor Mantshadi Tumelo Ledwaba opposed the release of the accused on bail, arguing he was a flight risk and was facing serious offences against a child.

However, the magistrate found exceptional circumstances justifying his release on bail. The matter was postponed to October 24.

TimesLIVE

