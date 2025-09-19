Alleged Cape Town underworld boss Nafiz Modack has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for paying a police brigadier about R150,000 for “special treatment”.
Modack, 44, who was also arrested in connection with the murder of anti-gang unit detective Lt-Col Charl Kinnear, was sentenced in the Cape Town regional court on Friday.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said Modack will serve an effective seven years in jail, after three years were suspended for five years.
“This follows after he was convicted on June 6. It was reported Modack was involved in criminal activities with the former senior police officer, Brig Kolindren Govender,” Vukubi said.
“The latter had since pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Investigation by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit revealed that Modack acted with common purpose by paying gratification totalling R146,000 to Govender in return for special treatment.”
As part of the deal, Govender prevented the seizure of Modack’s vehicle.
“Endorsing these corruption activities, Govender prevented co-operation between an officer from the SAPS Paarl vehicle identification section and the investigating officer in a matter based at Cape Town Central SAPS,” Vukubi said.
“As a result of Govender’s actions, the Mercedes-Benz belonging to Modack was never seized, even though it was central to the investigation.”
TimesLIVE
Cape Town ‘underworld boss’ Nafiz Modack jailed for bribing senior cop
Image: Esa Alexander
Alleged Cape Town underworld boss Nafiz Modack has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for paying a police brigadier about R150,000 for “special treatment”.
Modack, 44, who was also arrested in connection with the murder of anti-gang unit detective Lt-Col Charl Kinnear, was sentenced in the Cape Town regional court on Friday.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said Modack will serve an effective seven years in jail, after three years were suspended for five years.
“This follows after he was convicted on June 6. It was reported Modack was involved in criminal activities with the former senior police officer, Brig Kolindren Govender,” Vukubi said.
“The latter had since pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Investigation by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit revealed that Modack acted with common purpose by paying gratification totalling R146,000 to Govender in return for special treatment.”
As part of the deal, Govender prevented the seizure of Modack’s vehicle.
“Endorsing these corruption activities, Govender prevented co-operation between an officer from the SAPS Paarl vehicle identification section and the investigating officer in a matter based at Cape Town Central SAPS,” Vukubi said.
“As a result of Govender’s actions, the Mercedes-Benz belonging to Modack was never seized, even though it was central to the investigation.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Ipid declassifies report on who removed slain cop Charl Kinnear’s security detail
'My client is no more': murder trial delayed after assassination of 'underworld boss' in the Cape
Bulletproof vests for Cape Town officials
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos