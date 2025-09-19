Backed by corporates like Albany, Clover, Thompsons Meats and Sunfoil, the festival ensures vendors have access to quality ingredients and the kind of supply chain support which is often out of reach for small township businesses.
From kasi corners to FNB Stadium: Jozi Kota Festival fuels small business growth
The kota, once sold from school gates and street corners, is fast becoming a driver of township entrepreneurship.
On October 4, more than 50 small vendors will showcase their unique spins on the iconic meal at the Jozi Kota Festival, which is expected to draw more than 15,000 people to Johannesburg's FNB Stadium.
What started as a township meal has grown into a festival that blends food, music and business opportunities. Organisers say the event is about much more than indulging in loaded quarter-loaves, it is about building bridges for small businesses to grow beyond the kasi economy.
Project manager Buyisile Nkosi said: “The growth of the Jozi Kota Festival is a testament to the cultural and economic values of township food traditions.
“Our biggest vision is to tell our kasi food stories and take kota to the world.”
