South Africa

From kasi corners to FNB Stadium: Jozi Kota Festival fuels small business growth

19 September 2025 - 16:45 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
Fifteen thousand food lovers are expected as Jozi Kota Festival returns with taste and township pride.
Image: SUPPLIED

The kota, once sold from school gates and street corners, is fast becoming a driver of township entrepreneurship.

On October 4, more than 50 small vendors will showcase their unique spins on the iconic meal at the Jozi Kota Festival, which is expected to draw more than 15,000 people to Johannesburg's FNB Stadium.

What started as a township meal has grown into a festival that blends food, music and business opportunities. Organisers say the event is about much more than indulging in loaded quarter-loaves, it is about building bridges for small businesses to grow beyond the kasi economy.

Project manager Buyisile Nkosi said: “The growth of the Jozi Kota Festival is a testament to the cultural and economic values of township food traditions.

“Our biggest vision is to tell our kasi food stories and take kota to the world.”

Big flavours, entertainment to light up Soweto Kota Festival

The Soweto Kota Festival is set to return to Dobsonville, Soweto, this weekend with organisers expecting crowds of between 20,000 and 30,000 people.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Backed by corporates like Albany, Clover, Thompsons Meats and Sunfoil, the festival ensures vendors have access to quality ingredients and the kind of supply chain support which is often out of reach for small township businesses.

Nkosi said partnerships like these are critical to shifting perceptions about township cuisine. “The support assists with elevating the kota business into a nationally celebrated symbol of our creativity, community and entrepreneurship.”

For many of the 40 kota sellers and vendors of ice-cream, drinks and merchandise, a stall at the festival represents more than a day of sales, it is exposure to new customers, potential investors and national recognition.

While food remains the heart of the festival, entertainment will add to the drawcard. A heavyweight line-up featuring Sjava, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Big Zulu, Emtee and other music artists is set to keep the stadium alive late into the night, with Somizi Mhlongo as MC.

“Kota has always been more than food — it is the taste of home for millions of South Africans, a reminder of school day lunches, late-night snacks and shared moments with friends,” said kota fan Ntando Mngomezulu.

TimesLIVE

