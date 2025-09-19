Gauteng chairperson of the National Taxi Alliance Thamsanga Moyo was a dedicated leader within the sector who was helping broker peace, said Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.
She was speaking after his murder on Thursday. Gunmen in two vehicles blocked him in while he was driving on the Soweto Highway and fired several shots at him. He died at the scene.
“This is a devastating loss to the taxi industry and to Gauteng. Mr Moyo was a leader who played an important role in shaping dialogue within the industry and promoting stability. His untimely death is a blow to ongoing efforts to build peace, unity and sustainable solutions within the taxi sector,” said Diale-Tlabela.
Urging law enforcement agencies to quickly find the culprits, she said: “We cannot allow criminal elements to derail progress in the taxi industry through acts of intimidation and violence. We call for calm, restraint and cooperation as investigations unfold.”
The provincial government has set up several forums to broker deals within the minibus taxi sector amid a spate of murders this year. In April Diale-Tlabela mooted a shutdown of taxi ranks for six months, giving impetus to the need to gather around a negotiating table.
TimesLIVE
Murdered taxi boss stood for peaceful dialogue: Gauteng transport MEC
Image: 123RF/ Iurii Konoval
Gauteng chairperson of the National Taxi Alliance Thamsanga Moyo was a dedicated leader within the sector who was helping broker peace, said Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.
She was speaking after his murder on Thursday. Gunmen in two vehicles blocked him in while he was driving on the Soweto Highway and fired several shots at him. He died at the scene.
“This is a devastating loss to the taxi industry and to Gauteng. Mr Moyo was a leader who played an important role in shaping dialogue within the industry and promoting stability. His untimely death is a blow to ongoing efforts to build peace, unity and sustainable solutions within the taxi sector,” said Diale-Tlabela.
Urging law enforcement agencies to quickly find the culprits, she said: “We cannot allow criminal elements to derail progress in the taxi industry through acts of intimidation and violence. We call for calm, restraint and cooperation as investigations unfold.”
The provincial government has set up several forums to broker deals within the minibus taxi sector amid a spate of murders this year. In April Diale-Tlabela mooted a shutdown of taxi ranks for six months, giving impetus to the need to gather around a negotiating table.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Taxi-bus violence: deals on route sharing, competitive pricing models needed to avert conflict, says expert
E-hailing drivers given 180 days to comply with new rules
Soweto teacher survives e-hailing attack with bullet lodged in her jaw
Murdered Soweto e-hailing driver remembered as sweet-loving boy
Gauteng taxi bosses agree to ceasefire, mediation after 59 lives lost
IN PICS | MEC Diale-Tlabela leads march against taxi violence in Soweto
Taxi associations in Soweto stop Rea Vaya feeder buses from operating
Creecy sees new era for taxis and trains
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos