Rhodes University council elects Madlanga as new chancellor

Rhodes University has elected retired Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga as its new chancellor with effect from October 10.
He will succeed justice Lex Mpati.
As chancellor, Madlanga will serve as the ceremonial head of the university, presiding over graduation ceremonies and acting as an ambassador for the university’s vision of producing graduates who are critical thinkers, ethical leaders and engaged citizens, the university said.
It said Madlanga is a distinguished jurist who recently retired after serving with distinction in the Constitutional Court for more than a decade.
“His illustrious career has been marked by a profound dedication to constitutional democracy, human rights and the rule of law. He now chairs the Madlanga Commission, a landmark inquiry into corruption, criminality and political interference in South Africa’s justice system,” the university said.
The university council said its unanimous decision recognised not only Madlanga's legal expertise and integrity but also his enduring commitment to education and public service.
Madlanga is an alumnus of Rhodes University, where he completed his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree before furthering his studies internationally.
Rhodes vice-chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela described the appointment as “a homecoming to the institution from where he graduated in 1986 and where he received an honorary Doctor of Laws in 2023”.
“Justice Madlanga embodies the values and ideals that Rhodes University stands for. His life and career demonstrate the transformative power of education and the pursuit of justice. We are honoured to have him serve as our chancellor and look forward to his guidance as we continue to shape the future of this institution,” Mabizela said.
Madlanga has accepted his appointment.
“My time as chancellor will be guided by the same values that I have strived to uphold throughout my judicial career. A commitment to excellence without elitism, collegiality that builds consensus, diversity that truly includes, and courage that challenges unjust systems,” the chancellor-elect said.
Rhodes University council elects Madlanga as new chancellor
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
