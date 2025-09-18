South Africa

Three more weeks, mayor Morero tells Coronationville residents demanding water restoration

19 September 2025 - 06:55
Seven days after mayor Dada Morero told Westbury residents water will flow from their taps, residents continue to depend on supplies from tankers.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has admitted the city’s initial plan to restore water in Coronationville and surrounding areas has failed, but promised a new intervention will begin on Monday.

The city said it will take three weeks to install a pipe to draw water from the Crosby reservoir.

“We have accepted the interventions we have been doing through Joburg Water have not resulted in full supply to the entire community,” Morero said during a community engagement in Coronationville on Thursday.

“We are trying other interventions starting on f September 22.”

“We believe there is adequate pressure and flow that can supply high-lying areas,” Morero said.

He said the project will involve installing a 200m pipeline to connect the two supply lines.

While the city said there has been an overall improvement in areas such as Westbury and Claremont, some streets in Westbury and parts of Coronationville continue to experience little to no water.

This comes after the city promised to restore water within seven days after an outage that began on September 11.

Thursday was the deadline, but when Sowetan visited Ward 69, which covers Coronationville, Westbury and Newlands, some residents were without water and relying on tankers.

Ward 69 councillor Genevieve Sherman told Sowetan water only began trickling out of taps on Thursday morning.

“We have only had water coming out at very low pressure since about 9.46am,” Sherman said.

“Not every street has water, so I have asked for tankers to be dispatched. We don’t know what’s going on.”

Residents expressed frustration, saying the mayor had failed to keep his word.

Donavan Elias, 65, who lives in Coronationville, said: “The mayor was here almost two weeks ago and promised we would have water by today. But that has not happened. We rely on tankers and we don’t trust the water is safe for drinking because sometimes it comes out yellowish. This has been ongoing for years. I have two great-granddaughters who need to be clean, but it’s always a struggle without water. The mayor’s promises are as empty as our taps.”

Another resident, who did not want to be named, accused a “water mafia” of benefiting from the crisis.

“This started more than 10 years ago as water reduction and now it’s no water at all. I suspect someone is making money out of the situation. If they stopped the tender contracts and fixed the supply, we would have water. It’s peaceful for now, but people will take to the streets again and I will be one of them.”

Julanda, 63, said the lack of water has affected their health and daily routines.

“We can’t do basic things such as go to the toilet or bath regularly. We have to save the little water we get for drinking and cooking. It’s frustrating. We want the city to restore our water and stop talking.”

