Two life terms for KZN man who raped and killed woman in Nongoma

19 September 2025 - 20:33 By Mfundo Mkhize
The case was initially heard at the Pietermaritzburg high court but was provisionally withdrawn pending DNA results. However, the results came back and linked Mduduzi Msezane to the crime. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Mduduzi Msezane, a KwaZulu-Natal man who raped and killed a 24-year-old woman before dumping her body in Nongoma was sentenced to two life terms by the high court sitting in Mtunzini on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Paul Magwaza said on the morning of August 30 2021, the half naked body of Nomvula Mbatha was found by a passer-by in a field at Ezimpakaneni after she was raped a day before.

Police were summoned to the scene and a case of rape and murder was registered at Nongoma police station. Msezane, 41, was arrested on September 15 2021.

The matter was initially heard at the Pietermaritzburg high court but was later provisionally withdrawn pending DNA results.

“During June 2024, the results came back and linked Msezane to the crime. The investigating officer then secured a warrant of arrest for Mduduzi,” said Magwaza.

Msezane was finally arrested in Richards Bay in October last year. 

The matter was heard in Mtunzini where Msezane was subsequently found guilty of raping and killing Mbatha.

