Pastry Princess's family 'shocked and disappointed' after killer gets 15 years

19 September 2025 - 15:41
Dr Kgosi Letlhape and his family react as supporters rally around him after his daughter's killer Sibusiso Zitha was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Dr Kgosi Letlhape and his family react as supporters rally around him after his daughter's killer Sibusiso Zitha was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane

The family of Thembekile Letlape, a celebrity baker known as the “Pastry Princess”, expressed disappointment with the justice system after their daughter's killer Sibusiso Zitha was given a 15-year jail sentence.

We're shocked and we're disappointed. For me, it means he was found not guilty because, despite pleading guilty, he got a minimum sentence. That's effectively not being found guilty,” said Dr Kgosi Letlape soon after the judge handed down the sentence in the Johannesburg high court on Friday. 

He said his daughter and the family did not get justice.

What it means to me is that her life was worthless. There was no consideration of her humanity by the court,” Letlape said. 

On May 30 2024, during an argument while Thembekile was preparing food in their home, Zitha attacked her in the presence of his 10-year-old daughter. He stabbed her several times in her face and chest and she succumbed to her wounds at the scene. 

Zitha was found guilty of murdering Thembekile in July this year. The couple were in a relationship and lived together in Fourways.

15-year prison term meted out to 'Pastry Princess' killer Sibusiso Zitha

The high court in Johannesburg has sentenced Sibusiso Zitha to 15 years' imprisonment for the murder of Thembekile Letlape, a celebrity baker known ...
6 hours ago

There's no consideration of our humanity as a family. You saw yourself, the defence advocate, it's all smiles. Their family is all smiles. That's what women mean in this country. That's what my daughter means to this society. We didn't get justice today,” said Letlape.

Letlape, who took the stand on Thursday during arguments for the mitigation of sentence, said the court had sent a message that their daughter was “worthless”.

Letlape said his family had experienced a secondary trauma going to court after losing their daughter. This was worsened now by having to deal with being failed by the justice system. 

He added that the sentence sent a message that patriarchy reigned. He said the sentence has prompted him to fight for gender equality and against misogyny and a paternalistic society in which men regard women as their possessions.

“I will personally pursue that the sentencing arrangements around femicide are changed. The way to fix it is for society to have a discussion like women are worthy and equal members of society and that certain things will not be tolerated,” he said. 

“This is a devastating outcome, but we will not forsake the humanity of our child. We can't fight for her. She's not a survivor because she didn't survive. We are the survivors and she's the victim. And it's up to us to ensure that her death was not in vain.”  

Convicted murderer Sibusiso Zitha was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the killing of Thembekile Letlhape.
Convicted murderer Sibusiso Zitha was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the killing of Thembekile Letlhape.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane

Letlape, who is an MP, said legislators have to ensure “the message is clear that if you kill a woman or a man in an intimate relationship, you should not see the light of day in society”.

“It should be that simple, it should be that clear. Otherwise, the message will not sink in, because men will continue. What men have learnt today [Friday] is [that] you can get away with it and have a short holiday in prison at the expense of the taxpayer.

“That message needs to be changed,” he said. 

Letlape vowed to fight for those who had lost loved ones and their killers had received a minimum sentence. 

What I personally have always been careful about is not being treated as an exception. We have got to fight it for the collective. I will rise for all those whose matters are still in court, years later. 

“Justice is essential but, more importantly, we need to support those who are seeking justice and we need to ensure that we embark on proactive programmes to deal with negative masculinity.”  

Letlape said when Zitha had pleaded guilty, the family had consoled themselves with the belief they would be spared the trauma of a trial. “But we'd always had this feeling that this might be a 'get out of jail free' card. And that feeling has now been realised.”  

