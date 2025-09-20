South Africa

'Poacher' found with rhino horns shot in confrontation with Kruger rangers

20 September 2025 - 16:58 By TIMESLIVE
An alleged rhino poacher was shot during a confrontation with Kruger Park rangers. His accomplice escaped. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

An alleged poacher was shot during a confrontation with field rangers in the Crocodile Bridge section of the Kruger National Park on Thursday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Sgt Thulisile Magagula said patrolling field rangers discovered human tracks in the morning leading them to the park’s southern boundary.

At about 8pm rangers encountered two armed suspects moving towards them.

“When instructed to stop, the suspects attempted to flee and tried to scale a nearby fence. During the pursuit, one of the suspects allegedly pointed a rifle at the rangers, prompting them to open fire in self-defence.

“Both suspects managed to jump over the fence and continued to flee. One suspect dropped his rifle and collapsed a short distance away near a sugar cane field. The second suspect escaped into the sugar cane fields and remains at large,” Magagula said.

Skukuza police and a doctor were called to the scene.

“The injured suspect was found in possession of a backpack containing two rhino horns and a knife. He was unable to produce any permits authorising his presence in the park or for the possession of the firearm recovered at the scene.”

Kenyan court charges man for trading rhino horn years after conviction for ivory smuggling

A Kenyan court on Tuesday charged a man for trading two rhinoceros horns worth 8.2-million Kenyan shillings (R1.1m), nine years after he was jailed ...
News
3 days ago

The suspect was arrested and is facing the following charges:

  • trespassing in a national park;
  • illegal hunting;
  • possession of an unlicensed firearm; and
  • possession of a dangerous weapon.

He was taken to hospital and will appear in the Masoyi periodical court as soon as he is declared medically fit.

Police are urging anyone with information that could assist in locating the suspect who fled the scene to contact Det-Const Shegofatso Moreku at 082-077-5826, or call the Crime Stop number at 08600-10111.

Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said: “We commend the rangers for their swift response and bravery in the face of danger. Anyone who dares to threaten or attack our field rangers will face the full might of the law.

“Our rangers are not passive observers — they are trained professionals who will defend themselves and our natural heritage.”

TimesLIVE

