South Africa

Blue lights seized and 24 drunk driving arrests outside Oceans Mall in Umhlanga

20 September 2025 - 10:45 By TIMESLIVE
Police arrested 24 people outside the Oceans Mall in Umhlanga during a multi-disciplinary operation on Friday night
Image: SUPPLIED

Police on Friday night seized illegal blue lights and arrested 24 people for drinking and driving in Umhlanga, north of Durban, as part of their efforts to clean up the area. 

“With close to 200 motorists arrested since August 15, we are slowly turning the tide against drinking and driving,” KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma said.

“I want to commend our energetic, efficient and highly dedicated team from Road Traffic Inspectorate.”

RTI joined forces with SAPS, eThekwini Metro Police, KZN VIP Protection, Blue Security, Marshal Security and others to conduct the operation at the M4 Umhlanga Rocks Interchange, Oceans Mall and other areas targeted for cleaning up.

Jacques Poupard of the Umhlanga Ratepayers & Residents Association (URRA) welcomed the operation. 

“I commend MEC Duma for initiating the recent security operation in Umhlanga to address lawlessness. This proactive step is an important intervention for public safety and the restoration of law order in the area.

“The startlingly high number of arrests confirms what we have been saying and demonstrates the level of lawlessness we endure. Such operations should not be isolated one-off events, but part of a systemic co-ordinated and ongoing strategic programme to arrest lawlessness and return our communities to safe heavens.”

TimesLIVE

