In sickness and health and crossing the PhD line together
Durban couple celebrate receiving their PhDs in engineering from the University of KwaZulu-Natal
Image: UKZN
For better or worse, through long nights and the highs and lows of research, married couple Ramesh and Kavita Behara crossed the PhD finish line together.
Both earned their PhDs in engineering at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Spring graduation ceremony on Thursday.
The couple, who have been married for 23 years, graduated from the College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science with Ramesh earning his PhD in electrical engineering and Kavita hers in computer engineering.
“It feels truly special to be graduating together. This milestone is more than personal success; it reflects our shared journey, the challenges we’ve overcome and the inspiration we’ve drawn from one another,” said Ramesh.
Kavita said graduating alongside her husband made the achievement even more meaningful.
“We’ve supported each other through the challenges and celebrated the milestones along the way.
Sharing this moment together feels like a double victory.”
Ramesh’s PhD, supervised by Prof Akshay Saha, focused on renewable energy systems.
His research demonstrated the viability of deploying end-to-end hybrid models in real-time wind farm applications, ensuring fault tolerance, predictive adaptability and enhanced grid stability.
“My work supports the global transition to cleaner energy by enabling smarter, more reliable and more sustainable use of wind power within modern power grids.”
With more than 35 years of professional experience, he plans to further contribute to renewable energy innovation, combining artificial intelligence (AI) with clean technology solutions.
Kavita’s research, supervised by Dr Ernest Bhero and Prof John Agee, tackled a completely different but equally impactful challenge, namely, healthcare access.
Her thesis, “Optimising Deep Learning Algorithms for Improved Skin Cancer Classification and Detection”, introduced AI-based hybrid innovative models that significantly advanced diagnostic accuracy, interpretability and inclusivity in melanoma care.
“I developed a computer system that can analyse images of skin lesions to help doctors decide whether they’re likely cancerous. This matters because early detection greatly improves survival rates, especially in communities with limited access to dermatologists,” she said.
Her work, described as a pioneering contribution to medical AI, enhances skin cancer diagnostics and also champions fairness and trust in healthcare technologies.
“The significance lies in its potential to save lives. My research shows how technology can support — not replace — doctors, helping them reach more patients in need,” she said.
The couple's other achievement is being parents to Shriya and Shreyansh, both pursuing medicine at the University of the Witwatersrand.
“This journey serves as an inspiration for our children to stay updated with technology and continually grow their skills to support society,” said Ramesh.
Kavita said her husband was her greatest source of strength.
“His encouragement made the journey lighter and more rewarding. Our children’s love and patience inspired me to keep going.”
The couple now plan to focus on future contributions to their fields, to students and to society.
“I plan to apply AI to optimise clean technologies and contribute to industry and academia. Mentoring the next generation of energy professionals is equally important to me,” said Ramesh.
Kavita wants to continue developing practical solutions that can be implemented in real-world clinical settings, and also mentor aspiring researchers in the field.
Ramesh said the shared achievement was a “beginning”.
“It’s a proud and joyful celebration of partnership, growth and mutual support; and a stepping stone to what we will build and give back next.”
