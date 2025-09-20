South Africa

Man falls to death at Durban's Umgeni Interchange

20 September 2025 - 15:59 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A man fell from the N2 bridge in an alleged suicide at the Umgeni Interchange in Durban on Saturday.
A man fell from the N2 bridge in an alleged suicide at the Umgeni Interchange in Durban on Saturday.
Image: KZN VIP

A man fell from the N2 bridge in an alleged suicide at the Umgeni Interchange in Durban on Saturday.

KZN VIP Control Centre received multiple reports via social media regarding the incident at the N2 bridge joining Umgeni Road. 

Eyewitnesses told KZN VIP officers a black TSI VW Polo pulled over near the bridge, a man exited the vehicle and climbed onto the ledge.

Moments later, the individual jumped off despite attempts by witnesses to stop him.

The victim’s identity could not be established as no wallet or identification was found at the scene.

KZN VIP paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.

Police were later called to the scene and the matter was handed over for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

The tragic end of the 'Pastry Princess', who fell in love with a 'broken man'

Sibuso Zitha, 41, and Thembekile Letlape, 38, met at a corporate event about six years ago for the first time and lost contact for the longest time ...
News
1 day ago

Two KZN pupil deaths during suicide week bring heartbreak and concern

Suicide awareness week was overshadowed by tragedy in KwaZulu-Natal after two pupils allegedly took their lives.
News
1 week ago

‘We are shattered’: family after 16-hour hostage ordeal ends in tragedy

Police constable Thapelo Mashego, 32, described as ‘a darling loved by all’
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fidelity buys controlling stake in John Smit's security firm, two ex-Boks unite South Africa
  2. Congregants robbed during evening church service South Africa
  3. Mpumalanga hospital cleaner caught 'hitchhiking with human placentas' South Africa
  4. The tragic end of the 'Pastry Princess', who fell in love with a 'broken man' South Africa
  5. From kasi corners to FNB Stadium: Jozi Kota Festival fuels small business growth South Africa

Latest Videos

Behind-The-Scene at DStv Delicious Festival Powered by LottoStar, the eve ...
JazzWRLD & Thukutela The Most Wanted Duo Hijacking 2025’s Charts With Debut ...