Police shut down R350m crystal meth lab, arrest five suspects from 'North American' country
Image: SAPS
Mpumalanga police shut down a crystal methamphetamine laboratory worth R350m and arrested five foreigners on a farm in Volksrust on Friday.
Police received a tip-off about a strange chemical smell from the Oudehoutkloof farm, raising suspicions of illicit drug manufacturing.
A multidisciplinary law enforcement team, including home affairs, breached the farm, alerting the suspects who attempted unsuccessfully to flee.
Five foreigners from "a North American country" were arrested, while two other suspects – believed to be from West African countries – managed to evade arrest by fleeing into nearby bushes.
A search of the premises led to the discovery of:
Forensics was called in to process the scene and the case was handed over to the Hawks.
Hawks spokesperson Col Jerry Maphanga said preliminary investigations revealed the five foreign nationals in custody were in the country illegally.
"They are facing possible charges related to contravening the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act as well as the Immigration Act. The farm caretaker, who is South African, was also arrested and faces possible charges for the possession of ammunition."
Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said:"This massive success demonstrates that co-operation between police in Mpumalanga and other entities, both government and private, is bearing expected results. Police are working hard to rid the streets of Mpumalanga of all types of drugs, and dismantling a clandestine drug lab, which is the source of these drugs, is a step in the right direction.
"We applaud the community members who continue to work with police and provide valuable tip-offs. Intelligence-driven operations are ongoing, and we, as police, will stop at nothing in our quest to collapse the illicit drug trade," said Mkhwanazi.
All six suspects are expected to appear in court soon.
