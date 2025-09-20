Three suspects aged between 30 and 41 years appeared in the Centane magistrate's court on Friday for allegedly burning and beating a 12-year-old boy to death.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa, said their arrests followed an incident at Nkondwane Location in Centane on September 12.
“It is alleged that the 12- year-old boy and other local boys were playing football when a male came and grabbed him. He allegedly slapped and kicked him, accusing the boy of stealing money. Another boy was also assaulted and accused of stealing money,” Mawisa said.
“The boys were forcefully taken to a homestead where they were assaulted and set alight. One of the boys managed to extinguish the flames and escaped but the other one was unable to escape. He was rushed to Butterworth hospital and later to Frere hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”
Police arrested the suspects for murder . They were remanded in custody.
TimesLIVE
Suspects who allegedly burned boy to death remanded by court
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Three suspects aged between 30 and 41 years appeared in the Centane magistrate's court on Friday for allegedly burning and beating a 12-year-old boy to death.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa, said their arrests followed an incident at Nkondwane Location in Centane on September 12.
“It is alleged that the 12- year-old boy and other local boys were playing football when a male came and grabbed him. He allegedly slapped and kicked him, accusing the boy of stealing money. Another boy was also assaulted and accused of stealing money,” Mawisa said.
“The boys were forcefully taken to a homestead where they were assaulted and set alight. One of the boys managed to extinguish the flames and escaped but the other one was unable to escape. He was rushed to Butterworth hospital and later to Frere hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”
Police arrested the suspects for murder . They were remanded in custody.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Soshanguve man convicted of murdering wife with boiling water
Daughter of woman 'beheaded by grandson' say family went out of their way to care for him
Benoni man who murdered wife in front of children sentenced to life
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos