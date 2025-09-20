Three men who beat a KwaZulu-Natal man with a golf stick and knife on a suspicion he had information on a missing child were sentenced in the Dundee magistrate's court on Friday for their roles in his subsequent death.
Siphamandla Ndlovu, 38, Nkosingiphile Kunene, 39, and Nosipho Francisca Kunene, 23, were sentenced to various terms of imprisonment for the murder of Mhlonipheni Elphas Buthelezi, 50, in Kunene Farm in Dundee in December 2023.
Their co-accused, Bongiwe Mthombeni, 36, was convicted of assault.
On the night of December 16 2023, Buthelezi was at his homestead when he was attacked by the trio who were armed with a wooden stick, a golf stick and a knife. They were later joined by Mthombeni.
They attacked him on the suspicion he had taken a child who was missing from the community.
KwaZulu-Natal NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Buthelezi sustained multiple injuries, including fractures, lacerations, stab wounds, and bruises and was taken to hospital.
Trio sentenced after fatal attack on innocent man for information on missing child
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Bloemfontein man sentenced to life for mob justice murder of teen
The child was later found and the accused were arrested.
Buthelezi died a few weeks later.
Ramkisson-Kara said prosecutor Mphakamiseni Mdlalose led eyewitness testimonies, and the evidence of the police officers who attended the scene.
The postmortem report further bolstered the state’s case.
Mdlalose also handed in a victim impact statement compiled by Buthelezi's wife with the assistance of court preparation officer Victoria Griffiths. In her statement, the woman said that she relied on her husband and losing him has been painful.
Ndlovu was sentenced to life imprisonment, Nkosingiphile to 15 years' imprisonment and Nosipho to 10 years' imprisonment for murder.
Mthombeni was sentenced to three years' imprisonment for assault, wholly suspended for five years on condition she is not convicted for assault or murder during the period of suspension.
In sentencing them, the court took into consideration the role that each of them played in the offence.
Ramkisson-Kara said: “We hope this outcome clarifies our stance that crime will not be tolerated. Community members are advised not to take the law into their own hands but rather contact the law enforcement authorities.”
TimesLIVE
