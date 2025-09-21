South Africa

93 arrested for drunken driving in KZN

21 September 2025 - 18:50 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
In KwaZulu-Natal, 93 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

More than 93 motorists driving under the influence were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal this week, department of transport and human settlement MEC Siboniso Duma said on Sunday.

This brings to 293 the number of drunk motorists arrested since August 15.

“Our highly efficient, dedicated and energetic road traffic inspectorate team ensured the arrests,” said Duma.

He said 33 motorists were arrested in Kokstad, 24 in the Durban and uMhlanga area, 20 in  Pietermaritzburg and 16 in Ladysmith.

Duma thanked all law enforcement agencies who ensured the arrests.

Umhlanga: ‘Our tourism gem is now a Wild West hell’

Public DJ battles, drunken brawls and supercar races have turned Umhlanga, north of Durban, into the “Wild West”, according to locals.
19 hours ago

'Drunk driver' arrested after crashing into vehicle, assaulting RTI officer and causing N3 chaos

A KwaZulu-Natal motorist is in custody after allegedly crashing into a car while driving under the influence, assaulting a Road Traffic Inspectorate ...
1 week ago

Limpopo constable arrested for fatal crash involving 8-year-old in a state car

A Limpopo police constable has been arrested for culpable homicide and drunk driving after allegedly knocking down and killing an eight-year-old boy ...
1 month ago
