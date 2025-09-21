More than 93 motorists driving under the influence were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal this week, department of transport and human settlement MEC Siboniso Duma said on Sunday.
This brings to 293 the number of drunk motorists arrested since August 15.
“Our highly efficient, dedicated and energetic road traffic inspectorate team ensured the arrests,” said Duma.
He said 33 motorists were arrested in Kokstad, 24 in the Durban and uMhlanga area, 20 in Pietermaritzburg and 16 in Ladysmith.
Duma thanked all law enforcement agencies who ensured the arrests.
TimesLIVE
93 arrested for drunken driving in KZN
Image: Gallo Images
TimesLIVE
