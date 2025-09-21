South Africa

Police commissioner Masemola next to testify at Madlanga commission

21 September 2025 - 15:41
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is expected to testify at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday.

 KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi ended his three-day testimony on Friday.

The commission of inquiry is looking into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. 

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed Masemola will testify on Monday. 

He said the public will be able to follow the hearing via a live stream on the commission’s website and various other radio, television, news and social media platforms.

“We would also like to remind those members of the public who want to attend the hearing that they should bring along a valid identity document or driver’s licence and that no weapons will be permitted on the commission’s premises, the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Madlanga commission of inquiry: Day 3

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is expected to take centre stage on day 3 of the Madlanga commission on Friday with ...
Politics
2 days ago

Missing in action: the South African government

Assuming what Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has been telling the Madlanga commission is all true, or even partially true, he is one hell of a guy, ...
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

Mkhwanazi 'a walking contradiction': Adams responds to 'reckless' handling of classified documents

National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams says the classified intelligence information KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla ...
Politics
2 days ago

Mkhwanazi names MPs Adams, Kohler Barnard at Madlanga commission

Kohler Barnard says allegations are defamatory and entirely baseless
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Congregants robbed during evening church service South Africa
  2. From kasi corners to FNB Stadium: Jozi Kota Festival fuels small business growth South Africa
  3. Fidelity buys controlling stake in John Smit's security firm, two ex-Boks unite South Africa
  4. CIDB blacklists 40 contractors from doing business with public works department South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga hospital cleaner caught 'hitchhiking with human placentas' South Africa

Latest Videos

Tease trailer | Youngins Season 3 | Showmax original
The Morning Show — Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+