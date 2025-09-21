National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is expected to testify at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday.
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi ended his three-day testimony on Friday.
The commission of inquiry is looking into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.
Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed Masemola will testify on Monday.
He said the public will be able to follow the hearing via a live stream on the commission’s website and various other radio, television, news and social media platforms.
“We would also like to remind those members of the public who want to attend the hearing that they should bring along a valid identity document or driver’s licence and that no weapons will be permitted on the commission’s premises, the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria,” he said.
Police commissioner Masemola next to testify at Madlanga commission
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
