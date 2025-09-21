A tow-truck driver died after crashing his vehicle on the P147 road in Nottingham Road in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
Midlands emergency services spokesperson Roland Robertson said its K9 Unit was dispatched to the P147 in Nottingham Road for reports of a serious accident involving a tow truck.
“On arrival, paramedics found that the tow truck had sustained extensive damage after crashing. The driver, who was the only occupant, was found outside the vehicle in a critical condition,” said Robertson.
He said crews immediately initiated advanced life support care and resuscitation efforts on the scene.
“Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the driver sadly succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at the scene,” said Robertson.
He said authorities were in attendance and would be investigating the cause of the accident.
TimesLIVE
Tow-truck driver dies in crash in KZN
Image: Supplied
A tow-truck driver died after crashing his vehicle on the P147 road in Nottingham Road in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
Midlands emergency services spokesperson Roland Robertson said its K9 Unit was dispatched to the P147 in Nottingham Road for reports of a serious accident involving a tow truck.
“On arrival, paramedics found that the tow truck had sustained extensive damage after crashing. The driver, who was the only occupant, was found outside the vehicle in a critical condition,” said Robertson.
He said crews immediately initiated advanced life support care and resuscitation efforts on the scene.
“Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the driver sadly succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at the scene,” said Robertson.
He said authorities were in attendance and would be investigating the cause of the accident.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Fifth pupil dies in PMB scholar transport crash
KZN MEC Duma slams release of 'drunk driver' who assaulted officer and caused N3 chaos
20 pupils injured in KZN minibus taxi crash, driver on the run
'Drunk driver' arrested after crashing into vehicle, assaulting RTI officer and causing N3 chaos
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos