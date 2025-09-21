South Africa

Tow-truck driver dies in crash in KZN

21 September 2025 - 16:38 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A tow truck driver died after an accident in Nottingham Road.
A tow truck driver died after an accident in Nottingham Road.
Image: Supplied

A tow-truck driver died after crashing his vehicle on the P147 road in Nottingham Road in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Midlands emergency services spokesperson Roland Robertson said its K9 Unit was dispatched to the P147 in Nottingham Road for reports of a serious accident involving a tow truck.

“On arrival, paramedics found that the tow truck had sustained extensive damage after crashing. The driver, who was the only occupant, was found outside the vehicle in a critical condition,” said Robertson.

He said crews immediately initiated advanced life support care and resuscitation efforts on the scene.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the driver sadly succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at the scene,” said Robertson.

He said authorities were in attendance and would be investigating the cause of the accident.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Fifth pupil dies in PMB scholar transport crash

A grade 9 pupil who was critically injured when a minibus taxi veered off a road, struck a tree and crashed into an Imbali creche last week, has died.
News
2 days ago

KZN MEC Duma slams release of 'drunk driver' who assaulted officer and caused N3 chaos

The release of an alleged drunk driver who crashed into several cars on the N3 near Pietermaritzburg, allegedly assaulted a traffic officer and was ...
Politics
5 days ago

20 pupils injured in KZN minibus taxi crash, driver on the run

The accident is the third involving scholar transport vehicles in the Umgungundlovu district within four days.
News
6 days ago

'Drunk driver' arrested after crashing into vehicle, assaulting RTI officer and causing N3 chaos

A KwaZulu-Natal motorist is in custody after allegedly crashing into a car while driving under the influence, assaulting a Road Traffic Inspectorate ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Congregants robbed during evening church service South Africa
  2. From kasi corners to FNB Stadium: Jozi Kota Festival fuels small business growth South Africa
  3. Fidelity buys controlling stake in John Smit's security firm, two ex-Boks unite South Africa
  4. CIDB blacklists 40 contractors from doing business with public works department South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga hospital cleaner caught 'hitchhiking with human placentas' South Africa

Latest Videos

Tease trailer | Youngins Season 3 | Showmax original
The Morning Show — Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+