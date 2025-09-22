South Africa

Arms cache 'transported from KZN' seized at flat in Cape Town

22 September 2025 - 11:34 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Weapons recovered at a flat in Bellville.
Weapons recovered at a flat in Bellville.
Image: SAPS

Eight men have been arrested for being in possession of an arms cache, including AK-47 rifles, pistols and ammunition at a flat in Bellville, Cape Town.

The bust was carried out by members of the Western Cape operational co-ordination combat team during an intelligence-driven search of the premises.

According to preliminary information, the firearms had been transported from KwaZulu-Natal to Cape Town. During the search the members seized six AK-47 rifles and eight 9mm pistols with ammunition. The suspects were unable to produce valid firearm licences or permits for the weapons,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

“As a result, eight adult male suspects were arrested for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They are expected to appear in the Bellville magistrate's court once they have been formally charged.”

Provincial police management welcomed the arrests, saying the seizure of weapons prevented them being used in crimes.

In other operations at the weekend, police arrested a 22-year-old man in possession of ammunition and a 9mm pistol without a serial number in Brown's Farm. In Delft, police arrested a 27-year-old man with a .38 special revolver and six rounds of ammunition.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

IN PICS | Matlala's 'trail of death and destruction'

Police say they have linked three firearms seized from Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala to 18 murder and attempted murder cases including DJs and businesspeople
News
1 day ago

Western Cape SAPS boss Patekile speaks on surge in gun violence

'We retrieved more than 80 firearms in one week alone,' says provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile.
News
1 week ago

6,850 illegal firearms seized in 5 years used in murders, parliament hears

More than 6,800 confiscated firearms have been linked to murder cases around South Africa over the past five years, with KwaZulu-Natal emerging as ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. CIDB blacklists 40 contractors from doing business with public works department South Africa
  2. From kasi corners to FNB Stadium: Jozi Kota Festival fuels small business growth South Africa
  3. Blue lights seized and 24 drunk driving arrests outside Oceans Mall in Umhlanga South Africa
  4. Man falls to death at Durban's Umgeni Interchange South Africa
  5. Arms cache 'transported from KZN' seized at flat in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

The Threesome | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical
Delicious Festival trader academy empowers young entrepreneurs with key skills