Court hears murder of Richmond municipal manager took toll on family

The murder of Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole in 2017 took a serious psychological toll on two family members.
This is according to the victim impact statement penned by Sithole's sister Rosemary Sibongile Hlatshwayo, which was read to the Durban high court by the prosecutor, advocate Nhlanhla Hlatshwayo, during sentencing proceedings on Monday.
Hitman Sabelo Phewa, 34, was found guilty of killing Sithole in July.
Sithole was fatally shot at the Richmond licensing office while on his way to attend a council meeting. At the time, he was investigating alleged fraud and corruption involving tenders and kickbacks in the municipality.
Rosemary said after Sithole's death, their mother had a mild stroke and was admitted to the Daymed Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.
Sithole's younger brother Samkelo also endured anxiety and post-traumatic stress as a result of the incident.
“He (Samkelo) could not function and had to be admitted to Akeso medical facility also in Pietermaritzburg,” she said.
Sithole’ two children, aged 16 and 13, were also affected by the death and had to be separated, which left them vulnerable. Their plans, goals and dreams were also shattered.
“The transition has not been easy. My mother has also lost a lot of weight and now often requires constant care. There is also that need.”
Image: SUPPLIED
She said their financial planning had also had to be adjusted to fill a void left by Sithole who was a breadwinner.
Phewa, who represented himself after ditching his attorney, was arrested in November 2018.
The court proceedings were not without drama as Phewa continued to maintain his innocence despite the court having found him guilty on five counts in July.
Phewa’s uncle, Sifiso Phewa, testified in mitigation of sentence.
He told the court he was shocked to hear about his nephew’s brushes with the law. While he understood the charges levelled against his nephew, he said his nephew was a good man who participated in a traditional music group.
A visibly agitated Phewa jumped up during the proceedings, insisting on his innocence.
“A gun which I had supposedly used was not brought before court. There were also no fingerprints lifted which put me into the crime,” he said.
A pre-sentencing report written by social worker Thembelihle Qwabe recommended Phewa be given direct imprisonment.
Qwabe said Phewa, 34, a child born out of wedlock, has a mother who works as a domestic worker and a father. He is the last born of three siblings and has two children. He is a first-time offender with no steady income and has relied on piece jobs as a general worker. He also suffers from chronic asthma for which he uses an inhaler.
TimesLIVE
