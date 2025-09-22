Mandla Mthembu, a businessman who shot to fame after his marriage to actress Khanyi Mbau, has died after suffering complications related to a stroke.
In a statement on Monday, the family said 68-year-old Mthembu died on Sunday evening at a hospital in New York. He leaves behind six children: Melusi, Nelisiwe, Onentando, Ntando, Khanukani and Sibongile.
“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Mandla Elliot Mthembu, esteemed business mogul and long-standing member of the ANC.
“He was admitted to hospital, where he suffered a second stroke. Despite the tireless efforts of medical professionals, he succumbed to complications related to the stroke,” the family said.
“Throughout his life, Mr Mthembu was known for his entrepreneurial spirit, his contributions to South Africa’s business landscape and his commitment to the values of the ANC.
Mandla Mthembu, Khanyi Mbau's ex, dies after stroke complications
Image: Moshe Sekete/Business Day
“His legacy will be remembered by many across the country,” it added.
The family has requested privacy “during this deeply painful time as they mourn the loss of a beloved father, brother and friend”. It said details regarding memorial arrangements would be shared in due course.
At the height of his fame, Mthembu and Mbau liked to show off their wealth, which included two Lamborghinis, two Porsches and a R100,000-a-month rented apartment, and boasted about expensive overseas trips.
Mthembu and Mbau later divorced. They share a daughter, Khanukani.
SowetanLIVE
