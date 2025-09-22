Mchunu overstepped mandate by disbanding political killings task team — Masemola

According to Masemola, the task team was working at a lower level under a provincial commissioner.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says the decision by suspended minister Senzo Mchunu to disband the political killings task team was an “encroachment” on his mandate.
Testifying at the Madlanga commission on Monday, Masemola said Mchunu sent him a letter in December, informing him that the services of the task team would no longer be required and that they were of no value in fighting crime.
Masemola said on March 6 they met Mchunu to present evidence of the success of the political task team and to try to “convince” him not to disband the team.
In his testimony last week, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told the commission he learnt about the dismissal of the task team through a friend who shared the letter on WhatsApp. He said the letter might have been influenced by outsiders, including underworld businesspeople.
Mkhwanazi said when he called Masemola to check the authenticity of the letter, Masemola told him he had not had the opportunity to look at the contents of the letter because he was on leave at the time.
According to Mkhwanazi, the motive for disbanding the political killings task team was the discovery by the Gauteng crime intelligence team of a drug syndicate with the help of 10 members from the task team.
