South Africa

Operation Dudula targets Soweto schools, department intervenes

The Gauteng education department called on all organisations to refrain from disrupting schools and the education of pupils

22 September 2025 - 18:07 By TimesLIVE
The Gauteng education department says legislation does not permit the disruption of schools or the interference with teaching and learning. Stock photo.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

Citizenship or immigration status is not a determining factor in the allocation of school spaces, the Gauteng education department said on Monday.

The department met members of Operation Dudula, who campaigned in Soweto for schools to prioritise South African pupils over foreign nationals.

The organisation has also been targeting foreign nationals in public health facilities, alleging they are placing additional pressure on an already overstretched healthcare system.

“The department has interacted with Operation Dudula and reiterated that admissions to state schools are governed by the Gauteng school admissions regulations,” provincial education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

He said pupils were admitted based on the admissions criteria, according to the following order of priority:

  • Home address within the school’s feeder zone
  • Sibling(s) already enrolled at the school or previous school attended
  • Work address within the school’s feeder zone
  • Home address within a 30km radius of the school, and 
  • Home address beyond a 30km radius of the school.

Mabona said placement according to the admissions criteria was determined by the capacity of each school.

“The department also reminds all members of the public that legislation does not permit the disruption of schools or the interference with teaching and learning.”

He said schools must remain safe and accessible environments for pupils , parents and employees.

“The (department) calls on all organisations to refrain from disrupting schools and the education of learners.”

TimesLIVE

