South Africa

Richmond municipal manager’s killer set to hear sentence

22 September 2025 - 07:39 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole was killed in 2017.
Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole was killed in 2017.
Image: SUPPLIED

A convicted hitman behind the 2017 murder of Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole is expected to be sentenced by the Durban high court on Monday.

Sabelo Phewa, 34, was found guilty of killing Sithole in July.

Last month, senior prosecutor advocate Nhlanhla Shange told judge Rithy Singh the state had received the probation officer and correctional officer's reports and a victim impact statement from Sithole's family. He asked for the matter to be postponed to September 22.

Singh asked the state to give the reports to Phewa as he is representing himself. She advised Phewa to inform his witnesses to be present at court should he need them when the matter comes up for sentencing.

Sithole was fatally shot at the Richmond licensing office in 2017 while on his way to attend a council meeting.

At the time he was investigating alleged fraud and corruption involving tenders and kickbacks in the municipality.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hitman convicted of Richmond municipal manager's death to be sentenced next month

Convicted hitmen Sabelo Phewa, 34, who was found guilty last month of killing Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole, is to be sentenced in ...
News
1 month ago

KZN hitman convicted of 2017 murder of municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole

Sabelo Phewa was found guilty on Tuesday of the murders of Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole and Amos Ngcobo in 2017.
Politics
2 months ago

KZN municipal manager's 'hitmen' appear in court

Two men accused of orchestrating the murder of Richmond Municipal Manager Sibusiso Sithole – felled in a hail of bullets in March last year – have ...
News
6 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. CIDB blacklists 40 contractors from doing business with public works department South Africa
  2. From kasi corners to FNB Stadium: Jozi Kota Festival fuels small business growth South Africa
  3. Blue lights seized and 24 drunk driving arrests outside Oceans Mall in Umhlanga South Africa
  4. Congregants robbed during evening church service South Africa
  5. Man falls to death at Durban's Umgeni Interchange South Africa

Latest Videos

The Long Walk (2025) Official Trailer - Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 4