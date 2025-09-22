A convicted hitman behind the 2017 murder of Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole is expected to be sentenced by the Durban high court on Monday.
Sabelo Phewa, 34, was found guilty of killing Sithole in July.
Last month, senior prosecutor advocate Nhlanhla Shange told judge Rithy Singh the state had received the probation officer and correctional officer's reports and a victim impact statement from Sithole's family. He asked for the matter to be postponed to September 22.
Singh asked the state to give the reports to Phewa as he is representing himself. She advised Phewa to inform his witnesses to be present at court should he need them when the matter comes up for sentencing.
Sithole was fatally shot at the Richmond licensing office in 2017 while on his way to attend a council meeting.
At the time he was investigating alleged fraud and corruption involving tenders and kickbacks in the municipality.
TimesLIVE
Richmond municipal manager’s killer set to hear sentence
Image: SUPPLIED
