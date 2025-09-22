South Africa

Shooting at KZN restaurant

22 September 2025 - 13:02 By Nivashni Nair
A popular restaurant on KwaZulu-Natal's north coast has spoken out about the shooting that took place on its premises on Sunday evening. Stock photo.
A popular restaurant on KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast has spoken out about the shooting that took place on its premises on Sunday evening. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A popular restaurant on KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast has spoken out about the shooting that took place on its premises on Sunday evening.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of our community allegedly attempted to take his own life in our restroom at the weekend,” Beach Bums, at Westbrook Beach, said on its Facebook page.

“Medical personnel arrived quickly and took him to hospital where he is being cared for.”

Commenting on speculation about the shooting, the restaurant said: “There was no other person present in the restrooms during this time, this was not an act of violence or otherwise criminal in nature. Statements implying those things are untrue and hurtful to the people involved.”

The establishment said staff responded as soon as they realised what was happening and emergency services were called immediately.

“We will not share details about the person involved — this is a private, painful matter and deserves respect. However, because false and sensational posts are circulating online we need to correct the record,” Beach Bums said.

