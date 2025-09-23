The Anglican Church of Southern Africa has named new bishops for its congregations in Pretoria and Makhanda (Grahamstown).
Right Rev Dr Vicentia Kgabe, Bishop of Lesotho, was elected on Monday as the Bishop of Pretoria by the Synod of Bishops sitting as an Electoral College.
Mcebisi Pinyana, archdeacon to the Ordinary in the Diocese of Cape Town, was elected as the Bishop of Grahamstown.
The votes were presided over by Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town.
Pinyana serves as the archbishop's chaplain.
The church will begin preparations for their consecration and installation.
Anglicans appoint new bishops of Pretoria and Grahamstown
Image: Anglican Church
Image: Tim Bishop/for The Lambeth Conference via Anglican Church Facebook
TimesLIVE
