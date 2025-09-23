South Africa

Anglicans appoint new bishops of Pretoria and Grahamstown

23 September 2025 - 11:20 By TIMESLIVE
Archdeacon Mcebisi Pinyana, right, with Archbishop Thabo Makgoba at Bishopscourt after his election. He serves as the Archbishop's chaplain.
Image: Anglican Church

The Anglican Church of Southern Africa has named new bishops for its congregations in Pretoria and Makhanda (Grahamstown).

Right Rev Dr Vicentia Kgabe, Bishop of Lesotho, was elected on Monday as the Bishop of Pretoria by the Synod of Bishops sitting as an Electoral College.

Mcebisi Pinyana, archdeacon to the Ordinary in the Diocese of Cape Town, was elected as the Bishop of Grahamstown.

The votes were presided over by Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town.

Pinyana serves as the archbishop's chaplain.

The church will begin preparations for their consecration and installation.

Right Rev Dr Vicentia Kgabe was elected as the Bishop of Pretoria.
Image: Tim Bishop/for The Lambeth Conference via Anglican Church Facebook

TimesLIVE

