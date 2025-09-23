Couple sentenced to life after Durban pensioner brutally murdered

Gwegwe and Nyaka both claimed it was the others who had done this.
A couple who were part of a gang of five who brutally murdered an elderly Bluff resident in his home have been sentenced to life imprisonment.
“I cannot imagine a case more serious or more vile in nature,” Durban regional court magistrate Garth Davis said, in sentencing mom of three Nasiphi Gwegwe, 25, and her boyfriend Tim Nyaka, 29.
They had been convicted of murdering 74-year-old Mitch Black in his Tara Road home in March 2024 and robbing him, taking his car, cellphones and his wallet containing his bank cards.
Black’s family raised the alarm when his car was found abandoned. They called a locksmith.
Black’s body was found lying in a pool of blood. He had been stabbed 83 times, his throat slit and skull crushed.
When his car was recovered, inside was a USB memory stick containing graphic, naked photographs of Gwegwe.
A few days later, she and Nyaka were seen in CCTV footage using Black’s bank cards in the Eastern Cape.
They were arrested a few days later in Umzumbe on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast. They both made confessions to police officers.
Gwegwe said she and another woman had become friends, and later were “intimate” with Black. They were aggrieved with what he was paying them and they enlisted her boyfriend Nyaka and two other men to rob him.
On that night, Gwegwe and the other woman let the three men into Black’s house. When they pointed a gun at him, he resisted. He was then repeatedly stabbed and his throat was slit.
Gwegwe and Nyaka both claimed it was the others who had done this.
Davis, in handing down sentence, said charges had been withdrawn against the other woman — who had apparently turned state witness — and against the other two men because of lack of evidence.
Gwegwe and Nyaka had pleaded not guilty but, after a ruling their confessions were admissible at the trial, they had both admitted to committing the crimes.
Davis said the facts of the matter were of great importance to determine an appropriate sentence because the more reprehensible the conduct of the accused, “ordinarily the greater the level of moral blameworthiness”. This crime, he said, was needlessly violent and depraved.
He said in terms of minimum sentencing law, there had to be substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from a sentence of life imprisonment for the murder.
It had been argued by their lawyer they had shown remorse and were not the ones who had stabbed and beat Black “so horrifically”. This, it was submitted, amounted to substantial and compelling circumstances.
“This crime can properly be described as heinous. Being robbed in one’s own home by armed gunmen is correctly viewed by society as vile and repugnant. A home should be a safe haven, a sanctuary,” Davis said.
“The postmortem report and the photographs of Black lying in a pool of blood in his home are very disturbing. This was a cold, brutal and callous attack,” he said, noting that Gwegwe, in spite of her protestations, was the “main instigator”.
“They cannot claim the benefit of remorse. Their decision to admit their guilt, after the court ruled that their confessions were admissible, is not true remorse. Their belated capitulation is not due to remorse but an endeavour to secure a more favourable result.”
Davis noted Gwegwe has three children, one who is just one year old, and who had been born in prison while she was awaiting trial. He was still living with his mother in jail and would do so until he was two. He would then live with his grandmother.
The other two children were also living with relatives and were “doing well”, according to a social workers report.
Davis found there were no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed sentence of life imprisonment. “In fact I cannot imagine a case more serious or viler in nature or more in keeping with the legislature’s intent to have offenders properly and adequately sentenced.”
He said he was mindful the court also had to protect children and directed that the social development department appoint a social worker to oversee the future care of the three children.
