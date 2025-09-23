South Africa

Fochville residents block streets in protest over month-long water outage

23 September 2025 - 13:16 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Residents in Kokosi, Merafong, queue for borehole water after their taps ran dry for three weeks. File image
Residents in Kokosi, Merafong, queue for borehole water after their taps ran dry for three weeks. File image
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Streets in Fochville on Johannesburg’s West Rand were barricaded with rocks and burning tyres on Tuesday as residents protested against a water outage that has stretched for more than a month.

The “Total Shutdown March” was supported by political parties, local organisations and residents.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes as the march was causing major traffic disruptions at the N12 and R500 intersection.

According to Moiketsi Ntilane, a proportional representative councillor for Merafong Agents of Change, the crisis stems from Rand Water’s decision to restrict supply to the Merafong municipality by 40% after the municipality repeatedly failed to honour payment agreements.

“Fochville has gone without water for more than a month. Families are suffering, schools and clinics are disrupted, and yet millions are being channeled to consultants instead of fixing the crisis,” said Ntilane.

He said the municipality, led by manager Dumisani Mabuza, reported water losses of 42.22% in August, leaving residents with less than 18% of their usual supply.

“This is a humanitarian crisis created by incompetence and corruption,” said Ntilane.

He accused Mabuza and his associate Ntokozo Gubevu, who oversees electricity and water in the municipality, of failing residents. “Neither lives in Merafong so they don’t experience the suffering they have caused,” he said.

Residents at the protest voiced frustration over the lack of basic services.

Nomvula Khanye, a mother of three, said: “We queue at tankers every day, sometimes until late at night and go home with empty buckets. Our children cannot go to school. It feels like nobody cares.”

Resident Thabo Mokoena said the community is tired of promises: “We are told every week the water will come back but nothing changes. Protesting is the only way we can get attention.”

Ntilane criticised executive mayor Nozuko Best for failing to act decisively. “By protecting the municipal manager, the mayor has allowed the crisis to spiral out of control, leaving communities abandoned.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ANC’s national leaders can't lay all the blame on councillors

Foregrounding fault in your most important foot soldiers by hiding behind organisational fragility can only be a bullying tactic to ensure they ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Patients desperate as water cuts hit Carletonville Hospital

Stakeholders say ongoing water cuts will compromise patient care and infection control.
News
2 days ago

DA open to helping ANC improve its poorly performing municipalities

DA spokesperson Willie Aucamp says the party is open to working with the ANC to help its municipalities improve service delivery.
Politics
5 days ago

DA, Joburg, WaterCAN in standoff over alleged R4bn water budget diversion

The DA has accused Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero of diverting R4b from Johannesburg Water at the height of a crippling water crisis, a claim the ...
Politics
5 days ago

Millions of rand in taxpayers' money spent on uncompleted water projects, minister reveals

Water & sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina has confirmed that millions of rand in taxpayers' money has been paid to contractors for water ...
Politics
1 week ago

Morero pledges R800m to fix Joburg's collapsing water system amid protests

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has pledged R800m to fix reservoirs and bulk infrastructure in the city as it battles one of its worst water crises ...
Politics
1 week ago

Merafong in dire straits as half its water is lost to leaks and illegal mining

Merafong local municipality, which owes Rand Water R1.4bn, is losing half of its water to leaks and illegal mining
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Operation Dudula targets Soweto schools, department intervenes South Africa
  2. CIDB blacklists 40 contractors from doing business with public works department South Africa
  3. Mandla Mthembu, Khanyi Mbau's ex, dies after stroke complications South Africa
  4. Arms cache 'transported from KZN' seized at flat in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Shooting at KZN restaurant South Africa

Latest Videos

Deportees dispute Ghana’s claims of repatriation
30 Years of Gender Equality: 1995-2025 | United Nations