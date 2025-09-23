South Africa

Gauteng traffic police urge caution as Heritage Day travel increases

23 September 2025 - 16:48 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
Gauteng traffic police urge the public to priorities safety with Heritage Day celebrations.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

With thousands of people expected to hit the roads for Heritage Day celebrations on Wednesday, Gauteng traffic police (GTP) are intensifying law enforcement operations. 

GTP said it will maintain a strong presence on Gauteng roads to ensure compliance and act against lawbreakers and also urged the public to make safety their top priority.

Law enforcement agencies anticipate a significant increase in traffic volumes as families and friends travel to cultural gatherings, festivals and heritage sites across the province.

Motorists are reminded to stick to the rules of the road including observing speed limits, ensuring vehicles are roadworthy before travelling and avoiding drinking and driving.

“Officers will maintain a strong presence across Gauteng roads to ensure compliance and act against lawbreakers,” GTP said in a statement. 

The department has also called for extra caution towards vulnerable groups such as children, women, the elderly and people with disabilities, who are often most at risk during public holidays.

Holidaymakers visiting heritage sites have been urged to respect and protect them, and to report any vandalism to their nearest police station.

“Let us celebrate our rich history and culture by embracing our collective responsibility to build a safer, more secure Gauteng for all,” GTP said.

TimesLIVE

