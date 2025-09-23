South Africa

Giyani municipal worker stabbed to death, allegedly by girlfriend

23 September 2025 - 15:36
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Xichavo Ntsanwisi, 31, was killed, allegedly by his 22-year-old girlfriend.
Xichavo Ntsanwisi, 31, was killed, allegedly by his 22-year-old girlfriend.
Image: Supplied

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident took place on Monday.

“Police received a complaint of a stabbing in Midrand. On arrival police found a man with a stab wound on the upper body. The victim was certified dead on the scene.

“Preliminary investigation led to the arrest of a woman who was reported to be the girlfriend of the deceased,” said Masondo

Greater Giyani mayor Thandi Zitha said the murder has left the municipality reeling as she expressed her shock and described the incident as another painful reminder of gender-based violence.

“We woke up to the devastating news of the passing of our employee Xichavo Ntsanwisi, 31, who allegedly died at the hands of his girlfriend after she fatally stabbed him,” she said.

Double life sentence for Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole's hitman

Convicted hitman Sabelo Phewa, who was responsible for the 2017 murder of Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole, was sentenced to two life ...
Politics
4 hours ago

The tragedy highlights the deepening crisis of violence in South African society, said Zitha.

“This is a sad moment that reflects the severity of a society plagued by violence. We urge law enforcement agencies to ensure justice for Xichavo.”

On behalf of the municipality, Zitha conveyed condolences to Ntsanwisi’s family, relatives and friends: “They are not alone in mourning the loss of this young life that was brutally cut short.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Woman dies after multiple stabbing sparked by dispute over piece of land

The 31-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by a neighbour in a dispute over a piece of land in Green Village informal settlement, Lombardy West.
News
2 days ago

Two life terms for KZN man who raped and killed woman in Nongoma

Mduduzi Msezane, a KwaZulu-Natal man who raped and killed a 24-year-old woman before dumping her body in Nongoma was sentenced to two life terms by ...
News
3 days ago

Pastry Princess's family 'shocked and disappointed' after killer gets 15 years

The family of Thembekile Letlape, a celebrity baker known as the “Pastry Princess”, expressed disappointment with the justice system after their ...
News
4 days ago

Daughter of woman 'beheaded by grandson' say family went out of their way to care for him

The daughter of 80-year-old Beatrice de Lange, who was allegedly stabbed many times before being beheaded by her grandson in Pinetown, told the ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Operation Dudula targets Soweto schools, department intervenes South Africa
  2. CIDB blacklists 40 contractors from doing business with public works department South Africa
  3. Mandla Mthembu, Khanyi Mbau's ex, dies after stroke complications South Africa
  4. Arms cache 'transported from KZN' seized at flat in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Shooting at KZN restaurant South Africa

Latest Videos

Deportees dispute Ghana’s claims of repatriation
30 Years of Gender Equality: 1995-2025 | United Nations