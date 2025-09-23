South Africa

Job seekers beware: JMPD recruitment scam demands up to R7,000

23 September 2025 - 13:28
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The JMPD says it has been made aware of a WhatsApp message circulating under the guise of a “last chance physical assessment” at the Ruimsig Athletics Stadium in Roodepoort. File image
The JMPD says it has been made aware of a WhatsApp message circulating under the guise of a “last chance physical assessment” at the Ruimsig Athletics Stadium in Roodepoort. File image
Image: JMPD

The Joburg metro police department (JMPD) has issued a stern warning to the public about a fraudulent recruitment scam targeting people who want to join the department.

The JMPD said it has been made aware of a WhatsApp message circulating under the guise of a “last chance physical assessment” at the Ruimsig Athletics Stadium in Roodepoort.

“The scam involves a message sent via WhatsApp falsely inviting applicants to a ‘last chance physical assessment’,” said the JMPD.

The JMPD has urged people not to pay for assessments.
The JMPD has urged people not to pay for assessments.
Image: JMPD

The fraudulent message, sent by an individual claiming to be “T Kuduza,” requests applicants to pay fees in exchange for bypassing parts of the recruitment process.

According to the JMPD, the scam offers “options” for desperate applicants, including:

  • R2,500 for a second attempt at the wall jump assessment;
  • R5,000 for a “priority option” to skip to the psychological test stage; and
  • R7,000 for an “advanced selection option” to proceed directly to the interview stage.

“The JMPD wishes to state unequivocally this is a scam. The department does not charge fees for recruitment, assessments or any part of the application process. All official JMPD communications will come from official channels and will never request payment via informal methods such Cash Send or eWallet.” 

The JMPD internal affairs unit is investigating to track down the individual behind the scam. Anyone who has received the fraudulent message or has been a victim of the scam is urged to report it.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two candidates die during fitness tests for Joburg metro police jobs

Johannesburg metro police have confirmed the death of two trainee candidates who participated in its recent recruitment and selection programme.
News
2 weeks ago

Influencers eat humble pie over hyped campaign ‘empowering’ young women

Promotion of Russia’s Alabuga Start jobs programme in SA leads to online ban
News
3 weeks ago

New hand-held devices enable JMPD to ticket, report and verify licences on the spot

The City of Johannesburg has unveiled handheld ticketing devices, a new vehicle fleet and two-way radios to boost policing and modernise law ...
News
1 month ago

RTMC warns of fake traffic officer learnership adverts

The corporation says it is aware of a scam TikTok post.
Motoring
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Operation Dudula targets Soweto schools, department intervenes South Africa
  2. CIDB blacklists 40 contractors from doing business with public works department South Africa
  3. Mandla Mthembu, Khanyi Mbau's ex, dies after stroke complications South Africa
  4. Arms cache 'transported from KZN' seized at flat in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Shooting at KZN restaurant South Africa

Latest Videos

Deportees dispute Ghana’s claims of repatriation
30 Years of Gender Equality: 1995-2025 | United Nations